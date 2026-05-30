What happened in Carroll County? Deputy killed identified, another injured as ‘armed’ suspect remains at large

Upon their arrival, two deputies engaged with a man named Michael Puckett. As per the sheriff's office, Puckett opened fire on the responding deputies, who then returned fire.

At approximately 9:26 p.m., deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to conduct a welfare check following a request from a family member at 13658 Fancy Gap Highway.

A deputy was shot and killed, while another sustained injuries during a welfare check in Carroll County on Friday evening. Officials report that the suspect is still at large and is deemed armed and dangerous.

Deputy who suffered fatal injuries identified as Logan Utt Authorities reported that both deputies were shot. One deputy suffered fatal injuries and has been identified as Logan Utt.

The second deputy was hit in his ballistic vest. According to the sheriff's office, he is presently undergoing medical evaluation and is said to be in stable condition.

Where is suspect Michael Puckett? Officials said that Puckett fled the scene and is still at large, prompting a coordinated search by law enforcement.

“Puckett should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” stated the sheriff's office. “Anyone who sees him or has information regarding his whereabouts is urged not to approach him and to immediately call 911.”

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation of the Virginia State Police, located in the Wytheville Field Office, is presently conducting an investigation into the officer-involved shooting aspect of this incident.

The investigation remains active. The United States Marshals Service is providing a reward of $10,000 for any information that results in the arrest of Puckett. Individuals with information are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at 540-444-7788.

Tributes pour in Logan Utt Multiple law enforcement agencies have utilized social media platforms to express their condolences.

“Our deepest condolences and continual prayers are going out to everyone at Carroll County Sheriff's Office as they work to navigate this tragic event and immeasurable loss. May God wrap His arms around ALL who are grieving this immense loss to Our Community,” Carroll County Emergency Services stated on Facebook.

“The Hillsville Police Department would like to extend its deepest condolences to the family of the fallen Deputy, the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, and all first responders affected by this tragic event. We stand with those mourning this loss and keep everyone impacted in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” Hillsville Police Department said.