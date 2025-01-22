‘Trump government prioritising India ties’: S Jaishankar in US

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar praised the strong and growing bilateral relationship between India and the United States, noting that the Trump administration is prioritising the partnership and looking to build on the solid foundation laid by previous administrations. Jaishankar’s remarks came after his participation in the inaugural ceremony of President Donald Trump, who was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States on January 20. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio during the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, in Washington DC.

In an interaction with the media following the event, Jaishankar described the Trump administration’s enthusiasm towards India’s involvement in the inaugural and its broader strategic aims. "If I were to share my overall impressions, I would say one, it was very keen. It was very clear that the Trump administration was keen to have India present at the inaugural itself. They're clearly prioritising the bilateral relationship," Jaishankar said.

He further emphasised that the administration is intent on strengthening the ties between the two nations. "Secondly, in the meetings, it was also evident that they would like to build on the foundation of the relationship, a foundation which the first Trump administration also contributed a lot to building," he added. Jaishankar also highlighted the commitment to further advancing the Quad, a strategic dialogue between the United States, Japan, Australia, and India. "The third impression was, with regard to the Quad, a very strong sense that the current administration would reciprocate our desire as well to take the Quad further, to intensify its activities."

Jaishankar represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his Special Envoy at the inaugural function. He also carried a letter from the Prime Minister to President Trump.

In addition to attending the inauguration, Jaishankar held an important bilateral meeting with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who has taken over the role following the election of President Trump. This meeting, Rubio’s first bilateral engagement as Secretary of State, underscored the two nations’ shared commitment to further strengthening their strategic and economic cooperation. They discussed a broad array of issues, including regional concerns and opportunities to deepen the US-India partnership.

"We reviewed our extensive bilateral partnership, of which Secretary Marco Rubio has been a strong advocate," Jaishankar shared on X. "Also exchanged views on a wide range of regional and global issues. Look forward to closely working with him to advance our strategic cooperation," he added.

Secretary Rubio reiterated the administration’s eagerness to work closely with India in areas such as defence, energy, and critical and emerging technologies, while also addressing concerns over irregular migration. The conversation reflected the US’s ongoing interest in fostering collaboration with India, particularly within the Indo-Pacific region and in enhancing security frameworks.

India-US ties

The US-India relationship has flourished in recent years, with significant advances in trade, defence, and shared strategic objectives. Both countries have shown a particular focus on the importance of critical technologies and the promotion of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. This growing partnership is also supported by the Indian American community, which plays a key role in strengthening bilateral ties.

With approximately 4.4 million Indian Americans in the US, including 3.18 million of Indian origin, this community has excelled in diverse fields, including politics. Five individuals of Indian origin currently serve in the US Congress, marking their significant contribution to fostering stronger ties between the two nations.