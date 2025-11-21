Trump govt ending swastika, noose as hate symbols? Coast Guard's move explained; 'did Nazi this coming'

The US Coast Guard, under the Donald Trump administration, will stop classifying swastikas and nooses as hate symbols, The Washington Post reported. Instead, they will be categorized as ‘potentially divisive’. This will take place after a policy change comes in effect next month. It is reportedly part of a broader overhaul under the Trump administration that has also softened guidance on Confederate imagery. The Department of Homeland Security, however, has denied this report. “Y’all are just making things up now,” they wrote on X. The policy change comes after the Donald Trump administration issued directives to loosen hazing and harassment rules.(X/@ChrisRossini)

This reported policy change comes after the Trump administration issued directives to loosen hazing and harassment rules, with Secretary of War Pete Hegseth arguing they were too broad.

Thus, while the Trump government would not be directly ending swastikas and nooses from being hate symbols, the reported change is coming under them, and it has prompted a wide array of reactions online. Notably, Tricia McLaughlin, Assistant Secretary Dept. of Homeland Security, called the Washington Post report ‘an absolute ludicrous lie and unequivocally false.’ Newsweek too has reported on this.

Swastikas are associated with the Nazis and the noose, in American history, refers to violence against African-Americans, CNN reported. Thus, the reported recent decision has been met with criticism online.

Reactions to Coast Guard changes

One person slammed the recent move, making a riff on ‘not see’ and ‘Nazi’. They wrote on X, “Trump's Coast Guard no longer considers swastikas as hate symbols...anyone did Nazi this coming?”.

Congressman Jerry Nadler remarked, “The swastika is not a “divisive symbol.” It is the emblem of Nazism, white supremacy, and the genocide of six million Jews, a symbol American troops died by the hundreds of thousands to defeat. The Trump Administration’s decision to reclassify it as merely “potentially divisive” is indefensible. We cannot allow our government to downplay the symbols of fascism.”

“The swastika is no longer a hate symbol under Trump,” yet another remarked.

Notably, over 400,000 US troops died fighting the Nazis, who sported swastikas, in World War II.