Trump health update: POTUS sounds ‘tired’, slams CNN's Kaitlan Collins for ‘not smiling’

President Donald Trump held an Oval Office press conference, ending speculation about his health and whereabouts. This came as several critics noted that the 79-year-old had not made a public appearance in about a week. While the White House did not address these reports, an observer noticed that Trump sounded ‘tired' as he spoke to reporters on Wednesday.

Trump sounds ‘tired’

Donald Trump during an executive order signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)

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A journalist and commentator, Aaron Rupar, posted videos on Trump on social media, noting that the president was clearly ‘tired’.

“Folks, there is something gravely wrong with the president’s health and the White House is covering it up. This man is obviously not well,” Rupar wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

Read More: 'Just keep lying': Marco Rubio accused of misleading Congress over Trump 'sleeping' claims

“Trump, sounding very tired, attacks a woman reporter for not smiling more,” another one added.

Trump attacks CNN's Kaitlan Collins

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{{^usCountry}} Rupar, in his second post, was referring to Trump going all out at CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during the Oval Office presser. While speaking to reporters, he turned his attention to Collins, who was present in the room asking questions. Calling CNN ‘a very corrupt organization’, Trump then made several personal remarks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupar, in his second post, was referring to Trump going all out at CNN's chief White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins during the Oval Office presser. While speaking to reporters, he turned his attention to Collins, who was present in the room asking questions. Calling CNN ‘a very corrupt organization’, Trump then made several personal remarks. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “A young beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile off her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like she has hatred, because we had borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A young beautiful woman, never smiles. I never see a smile off her face. I see her standing there with hatred in her eyes, like she has hatred, because we had borders, because we have a strong military, because we cut our taxes, because we do things that everybody wanted, and then we win our election in a massive landslide," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Read More: War Powers Resolution update: 4 Republicans vote against Trump over Iran war - Who are they? Question on DOJ fund sparks another clash {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Read More: War Powers Resolution update: 4 Republicans vote against Trump over Iran war - Who are they? Question on DOJ fund sparks another clash {{/usCountry}}

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Later in the briefing, Collins questioned Trump about the Justice Department’s $1.8 billion weaponization fund, asking whether the initiative had been scrapped or was simply on hold. Trump responded by praising the program before pivoting back to criticism of Collins and major news organizations.

“People like you have abused our people so badly. The fake news, like CNN, like The New York Times, and like others, have abused our people, have abused our people so badly. And you should be ashamed of yourself. You used to be a conservative. She was a conservative from Alabama, can you believe it? But CNN in particular does such false reporting, but now they have new ownership, so maybe it’ll straighten out, but I doubt it.”

Trump references CNN ownership changes

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During his remarks, Trump alluded to changes involving CNN’s corporate parent, suggesting new ownership could alter the network’s direction. His comments appeared to reference ongoing business developments involving Warner Bros. Discovery and broader media industry consolidation, although no ownership change at CNN has been finalized.

CNN responds after briefing

Following the Oval Office exchange, CNN anchor Kasie Hunt addressed Trump’s remarks during the network’s coverage.

“Kaitlan did note that she is still from Alabama, though the president seemed to suggest that she no longer was. We appreciate their professionalism.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Yash Nitish Bajaj ...Read More Yash Bajaj is a Chief Content Producer with a strong foundation in US coverage, digital strategy, and audience-focused storytelling. As part of the US Desk at Hindustan Times, he covers a wide range of topics - from American politics to sports (NFL, NBA, derbies, MLB and more). Before joining Hindustan Times, Yash served as Deputy News Editor at Times Now, where he oversaw international coverage and led a team of six. In this role, he significantly expanded global traffic through strategic planning, SEO-driven content execution, and meticulous trend tracking across platforms. He is experienced in managing high-pressure breaking-news shifts, coordinating live coverage, and building newsroom systems that improve speed, accuracy, and reach. Prior to Times Now, Yash held a position at Opoyi, where he headed the Sports and US news team. He developed broad editorial strategies, guided reporters across multiple beats, and played a key role in recruiting and training new talent. His responsibilities also extended to social media management and experimenting with innovative content formats. A passionate NFL fan, Yash is a die-hard supporter of the Cincinnati Bengals and has followed Joe Burrow closely since his college days at LSU. Whether breaking down top players' latest performance, analyzing team performances, or tracking roster moves, he brings the same dedication and sharp storytelling to his sports coverage as he does to American politics and breaking news. When he’s not writing, Yash can often be found watching games or debating the latest NFL storylines with fellow fans. Yash holds a Bachelor of Mass Media (Journalism) from HR College, Mumbai University. His interests extend well beyond the newsroom: he is an enthusiastic explorer of AI tools, a movie buff with an ever-growing watchlist, and someone who enjoys unraveling conspiracy theories for fun. Read Less

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