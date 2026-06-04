'Just keep lying': Marco Rubio accused of misleading Congress over Trump 'sleeping' claims

After Marco Rubio dismissed suggestions that President Donald Trump had fallen asleep during official meetings, the US’ state secretary was accused of “lying” to a Congressional panel. Marco Rubio rejects claims Donald Trump nodded off in meetings. (Bloomberg)

Rubio, appearing before the US House Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, was questioned by Democratic representative Ted Lieu of California. He used video footage to challenge the secretary's claims about the US president's condition.

Lieu plays video clips Lieu played multiple clips, including footage from a Cabinet meeting and a television news segment discussing a Memorial Day event attended by Trump. Rubio, who was seated beside the president during the Cabinet meeting, was asked whether he had ever seen Trump fall asleep while carrying out official duties.

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“You will see that he is sleeping while you are talking,” Lieu told Rubio before showing a clip in which Trump appeared with his eyes closed and his head lowered as Rubio spoke nearby.

Rubio immediately rejected the claim.

“That’s false,” he said. “I’ve never seen him fall asleep. On the contrary, the guy doesn’t sleep. Which is a big problem, because he calls me at 2 in the morning, he calls me at 5 in the morning, and you know, I like to sleep a little bit.”