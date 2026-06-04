Trump makes big announcement as many wonder about POTUS' whereabouts: ‘I’ll be going…'

President Donald Trump made a major announcement about his future plans on Truth Social on Wednesday. This came amid speculation about the Republican president's whereabouts. U.S. President Donald Trump holds a reflecting pool image at the Oval Office of the White House, in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2026. (REUTERS)

Trump has not been seen in public for about a week, prompting many to wonder where the president might be. It has also sparked health concerns about the 79-year-old. Amid this, Trump's message came on Truth Social expressing an intent to travel in the future. Here's what the president said.

Donald Trump Truth Social post Trump, on his social media platform, announced his plans to attend the G7 meeting in France. The meeting will be from June 15–17. Trump plans to fly out after the UFC fight night at the White House lawn to mark 250 years of America's independence.

The fight is slated to take place on June 14.

“I’ll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House,” Trump wrote.

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“Records indicate that whilst fights of a much lower level took place at the White House throughout its long and storied History, nothing even close to this, the Greatest Fighters in the World, CHAMPIONS ALL, was even thought of for the People’s House! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he added.

Notably, Trump has put out several other posts on social media as well. He congratulated Steve Hilton, the Republican candidate in California that he'd backed. In another post, he praised Vice President JD Vance and the Republicans for hunting down fraud. Yet another post was about the Reflecting Pool in Washington DC. However, these have done little to quell questions about Trump's condition at present, given that it has been reported in the past that the president does not always put out his own social media posts.

Trump signed the executive order, Promoting Advanced Artificial Intelligence Innovation and Security, on Tuesday. However, he gave no speech or press conference from the Oval Office. The president had last spoken on May 22, giving an update from the White House.

Now, the White House has also shared a video where Trump can be seen signing executive orders, putting all rumors to rest.

Despite previous concerns about the president's health, Trump and the White House have maintained that he's perfectly fine. Trump has also shared updates from his visits to Walter Reed, where he's reportedly received a clean bill of health.