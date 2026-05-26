'Everything checked out perfectly': Trump shares health update after annual exam

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, who turns 80 next month, shared a health update on his social media platform Truth Social after completing a routine medical check-up at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

Trump shares health update after medical check-up at Walter Reed. (REUTERS)

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In the post, Trump said his “6 month physical” had been completed and that “Everything checked out PERFECTLY.” He also thanked the doctors and staff at the medical centre for their care.

Also read | Why did Donald Trump post a ‘NO RINOS’ AI image? What the bizarre post means

Trump also said he was returning to the White House after the examination. “Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House.”

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{{^usCountry}} Trump, whose birthday falls on June 14, became the oldest person to assume the US presidency when he began his second term in January 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump, whose birthday falls on June 14, became the oldest person to assume the US presidency when he began his second term in January 2025. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Tuesday’s visit marked Trump’s third trip to Walter Reed in the last 13 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tuesday’s visit marked Trump’s third trip to Walter Reed in the last 13 months. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Although the president maintains a regular golfing schedule, he recently joked about not exercising enough during an Oval Office event. At the same event, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Trump walks around nine miles every time he plays golf. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the president maintains a regular golfing schedule, he recently joked about not exercising enough during an Oval Office event. At the same event, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Trump walks around nine miles every time he plays golf. {{/usCountry}}

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Trump revealed last October that he had undergone a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exam earlier that month, although the White House initially declined to provide details about the reason for the scan.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said at the time that the examination reflected Trump’s “exceptional physical health”. Trump later clarified to reporters that the MRI was conducted as part of a second physical examination.

“Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn't have it? Other people get it. ... I had an MRI. The doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor,” Trump said.

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Also read | Trump Thinks Bigger on Mideast as Iran Framework Brings Criticism

Following the second examination, physician Barbabella said in a memo that Trump’s cardiac age — described as a validated measure of cardiovascular vitality through ECG — was assessed to be around 14 years younger than his actual age.

Trump has also faced scrutiny after appearing to fall asleep during multiple meetings, including a Cabinet session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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