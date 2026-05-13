Trump health update: Doctor flags POTUS ‘sea’ remark as possible cognitive issue
Trump's speech at a National Police Week event raised questions about his health.
Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate about his health after a recent White House speech in which he appeared to clarify the meaning of the word “sea.” It prompted some doctors and social media users to question whether the moment pointed to a possible cognitive issue.
The remarks came during a Police Week event at the White House, where Trump addressed law enforcement officers and discussed efforts to reduce fentanyl trafficking into the United States.
Speaking about drug smuggling routes, Trump said: “Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I’m talking about sea like the sea.”
The clip circulated online, drawing reactions from critics and medical commentators.
Doctor points to possible language-related symptom
One doctor who reposted the video on X described the moment as a possible “phonemic paraphasic error,” suggesting Trump may have unnecessarily confused the homophones “sea” and “see.”
“This is a textbook phonemic paraphasic error confusing homophones: sea and see,” the doctor wrote online, adding that such errors can sometimes appear in cases involving stroke or neurodegenerative disease.
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Phonemic paraphasia refers to a speech disturbance in which sounds or words are incorrectly substituted or rearranged during speech. Neurological experts note that the symptom can sometimes appear in conditions affecting the brain’s language-processing functions, including forms of aphasia and dementia-related illnesses.{{/usCountry}}
Phonemic paraphasia refers to a speech disturbance in which sounds or words are incorrectly substituted or rearranged during speech. Neurological experts note that the symptom can sometimes appear in conditions affecting the brain’s language-processing functions, including forms of aphasia and dementia-related illnesses.{{/usCountry}}
However, no formal diagnosis has been made regarding Trump, and occasional verbal mix-ups are also common in everyday speech.
Trump praises police during White House event
The comments occurred during a White House gathering honoring law enforcement officials as part of National Police Week, observed annually from May 10 to May 16.
During the event, Trump thanked officers for their service and praised police departments across the country.
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“We pay tribute to the heroes that keep America safe,” Trump said. “I respect nobody more than I respect you.”
He also claimed that fentanyl trafficking into the US had fallen significantly, stating that the “flow of deadly fentanyl” across the border was down by more than 60%.
Health concerns continue
Trump’s health has remained under public scrutiny throughout his second term, particularly given that he is the oldest president in US history at 80 years old.
Recent discussions surrounding his health intensified after the White House confirmed he would undergo medical and dental evaluations at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
Reports of bruising on Trump’s hand and his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency have also fueled speculation online, though the president has repeatedly insisted he remains in strong physical condition.