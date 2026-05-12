Internet fixes White House’s ‘treatment’ list for ‘Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Donald Trump, during a recent Oval Office event on new maternal health initiatives, talked about “Trump Derangement Syndrome”. Following this, White House shared a post listing the “treatments” for someone “suffering from the syndrome”. The tweet, however, has failed to impress most social media users, who took it upon themselves to share edited versions of the “list”, and the results are hilarious. Donald Trump made a remark involving Trump Derangement Syndrome during an event at the Oval Office. (Bloomberg, X/@WhiteHouse)

“They’ve got serious Trump Derangement Syndrome, which is actually a disease. I’m hearing it is actually a disease. It’s a honor,” Donald Trump said during the event and Special Assistant to the President and Communications Advisor, Margo Martin, shared a video of the moment on X.

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Responding to the post, the White House tweeted, “Send to someone who needs.” The organisation shared a picture with a prescription template.

The “treatments” listed are: “Trusting in Trump,” “Listening to national anthem,” “Limit fake news,” and “Don’t be a panican.”