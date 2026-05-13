Trump health update: Doctor flags POTUS ‘sea’ remark as possible cognitive issue

Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate about his health after a recent White House speech in which he appeared to clarify the meaning of the word “sea.” It prompted some doctors and social media users to question whether the moment pointed to a possible cognitive issue. US President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House before boarding Marine One in Washington, DC. (Bloomberg)

The remarks came during a Police Week event at the White House, where Trump addressed law enforcement officers and discussed efforts to reduce fentanyl trafficking into the United States.

Speaking about drug smuggling routes, Trump said: “Drugs coming by sea meaning coming by water. A lot of people don’t know what I mean by sea. They think I mean vision. I’m talking about sea like the sea.”

The clip circulated online, drawing reactions from critics and medical commentators.

Doctor points to possible language-related symptom One doctor who reposted the video on X described the moment as a possible “phonemic paraphasic error,” suggesting Trump may have unnecessarily confused the homophones “sea” and “see.”

“This is a textbook phonemic paraphasic error confusing homophones: sea and see,” the doctor wrote online, adding that such errors can sometimes appear in cases involving stroke or neurodegenerative disease.

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