Trump health update: POTUS seen ‘weaving’ at NBA Finals amid fresh concerns; watch

US President Donald Trump’s appearance at Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden has sparked fresh speculation about his health after clips circulated showing him walking with what some social media users described as a “weaving” gait.

The NBA Finals appearance drew major attention not only because of Trump’s presence but also due to the heightened security measures around the venue.(Screenshot from video posted on X)

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Trump attended the June 8 game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs alongside several high-profile figures, including granddaughter Kai Trump. Videos from the arena spread online, with critics and supporters debating both his reception from the crowd and his physical condition.

According to reports from The Mirror US, some viewers pointed to Trump’s movement while entering and exiting the venue, with several social media users questioning whether the 79-year-old president appeared unsteady.

One user wrote that Trump should “get his hearing checked,” while another claimed his movement looked concerning. Others dismissed the speculation, arguing that short clips taken out of context were being overanalyzed online.

Trump says crowd reaction was positive

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{{^usCountry}} Despite loud boos reportedly heard inside Madison Square Garden when Trump appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, the president later insisted the reaction from fans was largely favorable. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite loud boos reportedly heard inside Madison Square Garden when Trump appeared on the jumbotron during the national anthem, the president later insisted the reaction from fans was largely favorable. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. I think mostly cheers. It was loud. And it was very enthusiastic,” Trump told supporters afterward, according to The Mirror US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I thought it was very good. It was certainly amazing. I think mostly cheers. It was loud. And it was very enthusiastic,” Trump told supporters afterward, according to The Mirror US. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The NBA Finals appearance drew major attention not only because of Trump’s presence but also due to the heightened security measures around the venue. Fans reportedly underwent TSA-style screenings conducted by Secret Service personnel, while a large security perimeter surrounded the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The NBA Finals appearance drew major attention not only because of Trump’s presence but also due to the heightened security measures around the venue. Fans reportedly underwent TSA-style screenings conducted by Secret Service personnel, while a large security perimeter surrounded the arena. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: What are Trump UFC coins? Medallions selling for up to $12,000 amid White House match Players react to added security {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: What are Trump UFC coins? Medallions selling for up to $12,000 amid White House match Players react to added security {{/usCountry}}

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San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox also commented on the disruption caused by the presidential visit. According to The Mirror US, Fox said the extra security made the event “inconvenient” for players and attendees.

“I think the president being here just makes it inconvenient on everybody else,” Fox said. “We’re getting screened like it’s TSA.”

The game itself marked the Knicks’ first NBA Finals home appearance in nearly three decades, but much of the online conversation afterward centered on Trump’s visit and the viral clips shared across social media platforms.

Also Read: Trump offers weird excuse for missing next NBA Finals game after his mass booing

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While online speculation about Trump’s health has resurfaced repeatedly in recent months, no official medical issue was reported during the NBA Finals appearance. Trump has previously dismissed questions about his health and has continued maintaining a busy public schedule during his second term in office.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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