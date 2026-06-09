Did Trump doze off at NBA Finals? Viral video sparks buzz amid health fears

President Donald Trump might have dozed off while viewing game three of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Monday evening. The apparent incident occurs amid concerns over his age and health. Trump will mark his 80th birthday this week. At the NBA Finals, President Trump was observed seemingly asleep, raising concerns about his age and health. (X@CalltoActivism)

Observers on social media asserted that they noticed the President sleeping during a video broadcast of the exclusive box where Trump was seated alongside Knicks owner James Dolan as they watched the game.

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Trump dubs ‘the Commander-in-Sleep’ over ‘napping at the Knicks game’ Critics swiftly condemned Trump, who has been subjected to multiple allegations of dozing off during public events, prompting Democrats to label him as “the Commander-in-Sleep.”

The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump advocacy group, referred to Trump's visit to MSG on Monday as "the most expensive nap funded by taxpayers" in a post on X.

As the post garnered attention of several people, activist Amy Siskind said in a post on X, “OMG, after ALL THAT, Trump is napping at the Knicks game!”

“Couldn’t he have saved everyone the trouble and ‘watch it on television?’” she remarked, alluding to Trump’s recent statements suggesting that Americans should view the game on TV if they were unable to purchase tickets, which were priced as high as $8,000 per seat.

“Trump so evil...came to ruin the fan experience just to sleep at the Knicks game,” another user commented on X.