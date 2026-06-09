Is Zohran Mamdani sitting beside Trump at Knicks game? Videos of his MSG arrival emerge

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani arrived at Madison Square Garden before NBA Finals Game 3 on Monday. After videos of his arrival circulated online, social media users questioned whether he would be seated near President Donald Trump during the game. Zohran Mamdani clarified he would be seated “in a very different section” from Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden as both attended the high-profile NBA Finals Game 3 (AP)

Mamdani, however, directly addressed the rumors before the game. Speaking to The Athletic, the mayor made it clear that if he attended the matchup, he would not be anywhere near Trump inside the arena.

Read more: Trump booed at Madison Square Garden? Videos emerge from NBA Finals Game 3 appearance

"I will be in a very different section of the stadium" Mamdani said that his standing room ticket to see the Knicks play Game 3 cost him close to $1,000.

“I will be in a very different section of the stadium,” Mamdani said when asked about sharing the venue with the president, who was invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

Earlier this spring, Mamdani went to a Knicks playoff game, but he and another local official sat quietly in a seat in the arena's upper deck rather than in any kind of luxury box.