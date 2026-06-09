Trump salutes during national anthem at Knicks NBA Finals Game 3 amid heavy boos at MSG | Videos

During the national anthem, performed by singer Avery Wilson, Trump stood in a suite with Dolan and gave a military-style salute when shown on the arena's Jumbotron. The crowd responded with loud boos from many sections, while some supporters cheered and chanted "USA."

Trump attended Game 3 of the 2026 NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs on Monday as a guest of Knicks owner James Dolan.

President Donald Trump became the first sitting US president to attend an NBA Finals game. His appearance at Madison Square Garden drew a mixed reaction from fans.

'A big fan' Last week, Donald Trump confirmed he would attend Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden after being invited by Knicks owner James Dolan.

A longtime Knicks fan, Trump called himself a “big fan” of both the team and Dolan. He said he planned to attend at least one game and was targeting Game 3 on Monday. He also left open the possibility of attending Game 4 on Wednesday.

“The answer is yes — he’s invited me, I’m going,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver said Trump has supported the Knicks for decades, long before entering politics.

“Donald Trump, before he ever ran for office, he was a big Knicks fan,” Silver said. “I was there at many Knicks games with him in the old days. He attended many of our drafts when they used to take place at Madison Square Garden."

Silver also spoke about sports bringing people together despite political differences.

“We can emphasize what we have in common, not what pulls us apart,” Silver said. “We’re seeing that in New York and I think President Trump is very much a New Yorker, and I’m thrilled that yet another New Yorker wants to participate in the enthusiasm and the joy around this Knick team.”

Security and logistics Trump's visit led to heightened security around Madison Square Garden.

Fans were told to arrive at least two hours early, pass through TSA-style screening, and follow a strict no-bag policy. The NYPD and Secret Service set up a security perimeter around the arena, and an outdoor watch party was canceled.

Ticket prices spark discussion Resale tickets for Game 3 ranged from about $10,000 to more than $100,000, drawing complaints from many fans.

When asked about the prices, Trump replied, "That's the way life goes. It's sort of semi-free to watch it on television."