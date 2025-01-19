Trump inauguration 2025: Here's what's on menu as all eyes on traditional inaugural luncheon

As Donald Trump gets ready for his inauguration as the 47th President of the US on January 20, his inaugural luncheon at the Statuary Hall in the Capitol aims to combine history, custom, and cuisine. The traditional luncheon honors the peaceful transition of power. Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump attend a private party and fireworks show at Trump National Golf Club on January 18, 2025 in Sterling, Virginia. Trump has arrived in the Washington, DC region ahead of his inauguration ceremony on January 20.(Getty Images via AFP)

Inaugural luncheon history and a look at past menus

The Senate Committee on Arrangements hosted a dinner for President William McKinley in 1897, which marked the beginning of the Inaugural Luncheon tradition. The meal for the inauguration event has been planned by the joint congressional committee of inaugural celebrations since 1953. These lunches represent incoming presidents' more regional roots as well as their particular preferences and tastes.

From Ronald Reagan's California-inspired garden salad to John F. Kennedy's New England lobster, the background of presidents has always been reflected in inaugurals. However, some meals have not been as significant as Franklin D. Roosevelt's luncheon in 1945 featured regular chicken salad.

A look at Trump's 2025 inaugural luncheon

The inaugural luncheon will serve as a tribute to American democratic traditions. While the menu of the 2025 event is still unknown, guests this year may anticipate a three-course meal -- a seafood dish, a meat entrée, and a dessert like ice cream.

Given that Trump currently resides in Florida, it wouldn't be shocking to see meals inspired by the renowned cuisine of the Sunshine State, or maybe one that pays homage to Vice President JD Vance's Ohio heritage.

During the last Inaugural Luncheon in 2017, Trump and the 200 guests relished a three-course lunch. However, the event was suspended in 2021 due to COVID-19.

A main dish of barbecued Seven Hills Angus beef with dark chocolate, potato gratin and juniper jus was served after the appetizer that included Maine lobster and gulf shrimp topped with peanut crumble and saffron sauce.

The dessert featured Chocolate souffle served with cherry vanilla ice cream. The menu for President Barack Obama's second inauguration in 2017 was quite similar to his 2013 inauguration.

This year's inauguration theme focuses on “Our Enduring Democracy: A Constitutional Promise.”

It “recognizes the Founders’ commitment to future generations of Americans to preserve the continuity and stability of our democratic system of government,” according to the JCCIC.