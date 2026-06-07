'Trump is unwell, looks very ill': Health concerns explode after POTUS walks out of Kristen Welker interview

President Donald Trump abruptly ended his interview with NBC News anchor Kristen Welker, removing his microphone and walking off set after a tense back-and-forth over election integrity.

What happened?

Last month, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella released a report declaring the president in “excellent health."(AFP)

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The interview, conducted in Wisconsin and aired Sunday on Meet the Press, covered a range of topics including the war in Iran, potential interest rate hikes, and a proposed $1.776 billion “weaponization” fund to compensate Jan. 6 defendants.

Trump expressed support for the fund despite recent setbacks.

“If it was up to me, I’d pay them the kind of money that they deserve,” Trump said. “People have been destroyed. Lives have been destroyed. Many suicides, think of it."

The conversation then shifted to Trump’s repeated claims that the 2020 presidential election was rigged. He claimed that similar issues are unfolding now in California's gubernatorial primary.

With 73% of the vote counted as of Sunday, Democrat Xavier Becerra led Republican Steve Hilton by less than 1 percentage point, according to Decision Desk HQ. Hilton held a stronger lead over Democrat Tom Steyer for the second spot, but the race for that position remained uncalled.

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{{^usCountry}} “It’s [been] four days and they aren’t even close to coming up with the [results],” Trump said. “Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It’s [been] four days and they aren’t even close to coming up with the [results],” Trump said. “Do you know why they’re doing that? Because they’re cheating on the election.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} When Welker asked for evidence, he replied, “All I have to do is look.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Welker asked for evidence, he replied, “All I have to do is look.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that California election officials are “crooked,” then turned his criticism toward Welker and the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that California election officials are “crooked,” then turned his criticism toward Welker and the media. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They’re crooked, just like you’re crooked, your press is crooked. And ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked,” Trump said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Welker responded, “To be fair. I’m not crooked." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Welker responded, “To be fair. I’m not crooked." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid,” Trump shot back. “You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “You’re either crooked or you’re stupid,” Trump shot back. “You play right into their hands with this crap. You know that these elections are rigged. Your network knows that they’re rigged.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} After further exchanges, Trump declared, "Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked and ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked. And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re [a] one-sided crooked network." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After further exchanges, Trump declared, "Your elections are crooked and you’re crooked and ‘Meet the Press’ is crooked. And so is ABC and CBS and CNN. You’re [a] one-sided crooked network." {{/usCountry}}

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He ended the interview, saying, "Sorry. Let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough. Thank you, darling. Have a good time."

Trump removed his microphone, dropped it, and stood up to leave. When Welker noted she had traveled to Wisconsin for the sit-down, he replied that he had given her enough time, adding, "A country can never be great with a dishonest press."

Reactions

The moment quickly sparked debate on social media, with some users describing Trump as appearing “unwell” or “unhinged.”

One user wrote on X, "Donald Trump is an increasingly an unwell, angry, unhinged old man who has trouble even getting up from a seat. He touched Kristen Welker there at the end. Not sure if that was physical intimidation or he literally needed to lean on her so he wouldn't fall."

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Another added, "He looks very ill and he can't control his emotions."

On Trump's health

Last month, White House physician Dr. Sean Barbabella released a report declaring the president in “excellent health” and “fully fit” to serve as commander in chief. Trump underwent comprehensive testing at Walter Reed, including CT scans, heart imaging, cancer screenings, and evaluations by 22 specialists.

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“His demanding daily schedule, including multiple high-level meetings, public engagements, and regular physical activity, continues to support his overall well-being,” Barbabella wrote.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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