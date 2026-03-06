‘Trump was jealous, washed money’: 5 bombshell claims made in latest Epstein files release

The Justice Department on Thursday released three parts of FBI interviews with a woman who alleged President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. The victim said she was introduced to the 79-year-old by Jeffrey Epstein. She claims that Trump hit her after she bit his penis when he forced her to perform oral sex. The latest release comes after Democrats accused the DOJ of withholding materials that included allegations against the president. A new batch of Epstein files, centered around allegations against Trump, was released (X)

Trump has already denied any wrongdoing. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt called the allegations ‘completely baseless accusations, backed by zero credible evidence, from a sadly disturbed woman who has an extensive criminal history’.

“The total baselessness of these accusations is also supported by the obvious fact that Joe Biden’s Department of Justice knew about them for four years and did nothing with them, because they knew President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. As we have said countless times, President Trump has been totally exonerated by the release of the Epstein Files,” she said.

The FBI report notes that the document records statements made during an interview and does not represent verified conclusions by investigators. Many of the claims remain allegations made by the witness as part of the broader Epstein investigation.

The document, an FBI FD-302 report dated August 7, 2019, details testimony from a woman who described repeated abuse as a teenager and interactions she claims occurred within Epstein’s circle.

Here are five of the most striking claims outlined in the interview Alleged encounter involving Donald Trump The witness told investigators that Epstein once took her, when she was between 13 and 15 years old, to either New York or New Jersey where she was introduced to Donald Trump in what she described as a large building with “huge rooms.”

According to the account, Trump asked others in the room to leave before an alleged sexual encounter occurred. The witness claimed she resisted and bit him before others reentered the room. She also alleged she had two other interactions with Trump but declined to discuss them further during that interview.

“Get this little bitch the hell out of here,” the woman recalled Trump saying at one point.

Claims Trump and Epstein discussed blackmail The woman alleged she overheard conversations between Epstein and Trump regarding blackmail. According to the testimony, the convicted sex trafficker openly talked about blackmailing people in front of her.

She also claimed Trump spoke about ‘washing money through casinos’ and alleged that Epstein’s blackmail operations were known within his circle.

Allegation of jealousy between Trump and Epstein In the interview, the witness said she sensed tension between the two men. She claimed Trump appeared jealous of Epstein at times, although she believed they later operated as equals within the same social circle.

She also said the pair allegedly used phrases such as ‘fresh meat’, ‘untainted’, and ‘not jaded’ when referring to girls, according to the testimony recorded in the report.

Claims of blackmail involving explicit photographs The witness alleged Epstein took Polaroid photographs of her during sexual encounters and later used explicit images to blackmail her mother.

According to her account, Epstein and an associate identified as ‘Jim Atkins’ allegedly threatened to expose the photos, which she said forced her mother to embezzle money from her real estate business in an attempt to buy them back. The witness claimed her mother later went to prison over the financial crimes.

Allegations about Epstein’s network and abuse The woman told investigators she had between six and 20 sexual encounters with Epstein and claimed other wealthy men were sometimes present.

She alleged Epstein often supplied alcohol, marijuana, and cocaine during these interactions and said she was sometimes sent to recruit other young girls for parties. The witness also described physical abuse by unidentified men and claimed Epstein documented encounters with photographs.