Trump launches new fragrance line ‘Fight, Fight, Fight’ ahead of Christmas: ‘Smells like victory’

In the wake of his election victory, President-elect Donald Trump announced late Friday that he was selling a new line of perfume, cologne, and Trump-branded watches. These are among the latest items that Trump has sold or promoted, including cologne, NFT trading cards, and autographed guitars that went on sale for over $10,000. Trump perfumes are among the latest items that Trump has sold or promoted, including cologne, NFT trading cards, and autographed guitars that went on sale for over $10,000.

The website “Trump Fragrances” sells cologne and perfume with the slogan “Fight, Fight, Fight,” which the President-elect seemed to have exclaimed following an attempted assassination on him at a July campaign event.

Scents that “[embody] strength, power, and victory” with “rich, robust notes” for men and “delicate floral notes and a burst of citrus” for females are among the fragrances, which retail for $199 each.

Reacting to Trump's announcement, one X user wrote: “This makes me smile. He really is a great businessman and an enterprising marketer.”

“The best scent there’s ever been, simply the best,” a second user wrote.

A third user chimed in, “You smell that? … It’s the smell of Freedom,” while another stated, “It smells like victory.”

Trump launches new models of watches

Trump, who had earlier advertised a line of “Trump Watches” that cost up to $100,000, revealed a number of new models that ranged in price from $499 to a collector set that was worth over $5,300.

Among the new timepieces are a $2,999 silver “Trump Racer” and a $899 “First Lady” model with Trump's name and signature.

Trump promoted several merchandises during before and post election

Trump advertised several products during his campaign and following his election victory, despite the fact that the president-elect still owes hundreds of millions of dollars in unsettled legal bills.

Following the release of $100 silver coins, 1,000 pairs of limited edition sneakers, $60 Trump-branded Bibles, and NFT cards, he unveiled a line of “Trump Watches” in September that may cost up to $100,000.

After the election, he sold a previous brand of $119 bottles of cologne and perfume named “Victory.”

Sales of the Trump-branded bibles and $399 sneakers brought in over $300,000and$399,000 respectively. His signed and unsigned "American Eagle" electric guitars, which were sold out for $11,500 and $1,500, respectively, fetch atotal of $4.6 million.