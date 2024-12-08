Trump claims Russia ‘was not interested in protecting’ Assad after Syrian prez flees, says it's Putin's ‘time to act’

Donald Trump has broken his silence after Syrian president Bashar al-Assad fled the country by plane. Al-Assad fled to an unknown destination as rebel troops stormed into the capital city of Damascus. Thousands of people were seen rushing to the city’s main square, rejoicing and chanting “freedom.” As Assad’s army fled from the streets, rebels breached the city gates on Sunday, December 8, witnesses said, according to New York Post. Donald Trump claims Russia ‘was not interested in protecting’ Bashar al-Assad after Syrian prez flees (ALLISON ROBBERT/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (via REUTERS), photo by Louai BESHARA / AFP)

‘Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted’

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Assad is gone. He has fled his country. His protector, Russia, Russia, Russia, led by Vladimir Putin, was not interested in protecting him any longer. There was no reason for Russia to be there in the first place. They lost all interest in Syria because of Ukraine, where close to 600,000 Russian soldiers lay wounded or dead, in a war that should never have started, and could go on forever.”

He added, “Russia and Iran are in a weakened state right now, one because of Ukraine and a bad economy, the other because of Israel and its fighting success. Likewise, Zelenskyy and Ukraine would like to make a deal and stop the madness. They have ridiculously lost 400,000 soldiers, and many more civilians. There should be an immediate ceasefire and negotiations should begin. Too many lives are being so needlessly wasted, too many families destroyed, and if it keeps going, it can turn into something much bigger, and far worse. I know Vladimir well. This is his time to act. China can help. The World is waiting!”

Damascus fell as the city of Homs fell to the rebels on Saturday, December 7, after less than 24 hours of fighting. Thousands of residents began dancing and chanting “Assad is gone, Homs is free” and “Long live Syria and down with Bashar al-Assad” after government troops fled the city.