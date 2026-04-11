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Trump lying about Melania's Epstein address; ex-insider makes bombshell claim

Insider denies claims that Donald Trump didn't know about Melania Trump's address after the First Lady’s rare public denial of ties to Jeffrey Epstein

Updated on: Apr 11, 2026 03:08 am IST
By Shirin Gupta
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Melania Trump and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are the subject of a new controversy after the First Lady denied allegations of connection to the late sex offender on Thursday, April 9. President Donald Trump claimed he had no idea that the first lady would be delivering a broadcast speech about the allegations.

Insider denies claims that Donald Trump didn't know about Melania Trump's address after the First Lady’s rare public denial of ties to Jeffrey Epstein. AP/PTI(AP04_10_2026_000091B)(AP)

In her opening remarks, the FLOTUS said, "The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today."

According to a recent revelation, Donald Trump's assertions about knowing about the controversy have been refuted by an insider.

Stephanie Grisham, the former chief of staff for Melania Trump from 2020 to 2021, claimed that Donald Trump may have been aware of aspects of Melania Trump’s recent remarks addressing Epstein

Read more: ‘Deserves respect’: Insider reveals why Melania Trump addressed Epstein links

Sudden and shocking statement from the FLOTUS?

Stephanie acknowledged that she doesn't "know why" Melania decided to make the startling revelation at this time. She told the lead CNN on Thursday that maybe "she just got an inquiry or she saw something obscure that nobody else did see." Grisham speculated that FLOTUS was maybe simply “upset” by it.

Read more: 'Will have hearings' with Epstein victims: US Representative agrees with Melania

“I’m going to say, I call B- on our president, saying he knew nothing about it”

Grisham told CNN that Melania would have alerted her husband if she had sent out a notice the day before her address. Grisham said, “I’m going to say, I call B- on our president saying he knew nothing about it, because at the very least, I imagine she would have given him a heads up if she had sent an advisory out yesterday.”

Grisham said, "Absolutely not," in response to a question about whether the president could have stopped his wife from making the statement regarding her connections to Epstein.

Grisham further claimed, “She knew full well that walking out there into the White House residence, behind that podium like that, would make absolute waves.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shirin Gupta

Shirin Gupta is a content producer with the Hindustan Times. She covers everything between politics, entertainment and sports at the US desk. Shirin got interested in political journalism during her time as a web editor at her college newspaper NCC News in Syracuse when she first started seeing the effects of national politics in life of her fellow colleagues. Shirin has worked on a wide range of fast-moving and developing stories locally when she was at NCC editing accessible reports for the audience. Her current role requires her to track real-time updates, verify information and present balanced coverage across diverse beats. Covering US politics from an international newsroom perspective has further deepened her understanding of how domestic decisions can have far-reaching global consequences. With a keen interest in international affairs, Shirin continues to build her expertise in geopolitics, policy shifts, and cross-border developments. She aims to learn and evolve her reporting in matters of geopolitics and international issues. Outside the newsroom Shirin writes about books and music for her personal blog. She is an avid consumer of pop culture and reveres literature.

us news melania trump jeffrey epstein donald trump
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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