Trump meeting Project 2025 author Russell Vought amid govt shutdown. Here's why

President Donald Trump is meeting Russell Vought, Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director, and one of the authors of the infamous Project 2025, as his administration seeks to make key cuts amid the government shutdown.

"I have a meeting today with Russ Vought, he of PROJECT 2025 Fame, to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut, and whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He further added that ‘the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity’.

“They are not stupid people, so maybe this is their way of wanting to, quietly and quickly, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT.”

The meeting comes as the federal government has entered its first shutdown since 2018. The Congress was not able to resolve a funding standoff last week. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said that Trump could fire thousands of workers, though she did not provide details.

Trump and other GOP lawmakers have accused the Democrats of demanding health care for migrants without legal status and forcing a shutdown. However, Democrats have insisted they want to keep lawful residents and American citizens covered by health plans.

President Trump's meeting with Vought is expected to bring several cuts. In his post, the president mentioned Vought's involvement with Project 2025, a plan by the conservative Heritage Foundation that calls for radically downsizing the federal government. Trump's administration has pursued many aspects of that plan, such as dismantling the Department of Education and curtailing the government's power to fight pollution.

Back in 2024, Trump had said that he knew nothing about Project 2025.

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and, unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it. The Radical Left Democrats are having a field day, however, trying to hook me into whatever policies are stated or said,” he posted on July 11.