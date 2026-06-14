Trump misses court-ordered Kennedy Center deadline; lawyers cite ‘thunderstorms’ reason

Donald Trump missed a court-ordered deadline to remove his name from the Kennedy Center, as his legal team blamed severe thunderstorms for delaying the overnight operation.

The delayed removal follows a court decision ordering Trump’s name to be stripped from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.(AFP)

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According to The Mirror US, Trump’s attorneys filed an emergency request to US District Judge Christopher Cooper seeking more time after workers failed to complete the removal process by June 12.

In court filings cited by the outlet, Trump’s lawyers argued that storms in the Washington, DC, area created safety risks for workers carrying out the overnight operation.

“Work was delayed earlier today, June 12, due to thunderstorms, which presented safety concerns to workers completing the compliance task,” the filing reportedly stated.

The legal team also claimed the work would resume during the early hours of June 13. Judge Cooper later approved the extension request.

Also Read: ‘I have no interest’: Trump abandons Kennedy Center renovation after court setback, calls it ‘failing institution’

Court ruled Trump lacked authority to rename building

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{{^usCountry}} The delayed removal follows a court decision ordering Trump’s name to be stripped from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after the judge found the president’s unilateral renaming effort violated federal law. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The delayed removal follows a court decision ordering Trump’s name to be stripped from the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after the judge found the president’s unilateral renaming effort violated federal law. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the ruling, Congressional approval is required to officially rename the nationally recognized cultural institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the ruling, Congressional approval is required to officially rename the nationally recognized cultural institution. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Workers reportedly spent Friday constructing scaffolding around the building while large tarps covered the signage from public view. However, The Mirror reported that the actual removal process did not begin until after midnight, several hours beyond the court-imposed deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Workers reportedly spent Friday constructing scaffolding around the building while large tarps covered the signage from public view. However, The Mirror reported that the actual removal process did not begin until after midnight, several hours beyond the court-imposed deadline. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The outlet also cited reports claiming workers temporarily left the site around 3:30 am local time before returning later Saturday morning to complete the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The outlet also cited reports claiming workers temporarily left the site around 3:30 am local time before returning later Saturday morning to complete the project. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: ‘An appropriate birthday present’: JFK family celebrates after judge blocks Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming bid Critics question weather explanation {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: ‘An appropriate birthday present’: JFK family celebrates after judge blocks Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming bid Critics question weather explanation {{/usCountry}}

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The weather-related explanation became a political flashpoint, with critics questioning why the work was left so close to the deadline if storms were expected.

A correspondent for MeidasTouch News, shared part of the legal filing on X and reportedly argued that it failed to explain why crews waited until the final hours to begin the process. Meanwhile, the outlet's co-founder Ben Meiselas compared the curtain covering the building to “covering it up like the Epstein Files,” according to The Mirror.

Amanda Carpenter, a writer for the anti-authoritarian organization Protect Democracy, also questioned the explanation, noting that nearby outdoor preparations for Trump’s planned UFC-themed White House event did not appear to be similarly disrupted by weather.

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The overnight operation reportedly drew crowds outside the Kennedy Center, with onlookers chanting “shame!” and “take it down!” while workers dismantled the signage.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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