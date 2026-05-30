‘An appropriate birthday present’: JFK family celebrates after judge blocks Trump’s Kennedy Center renaming bid

“An appropriate birthday present on my uncle’s birthday today,” Shriver wrote while referring to the court order that barred Trump and the Kennedy Center Board from moving ahead with the renaming plan.

Shriver responded to the decision in a post on X, saying the ruling was a meaningful moment for the Kennedy family.

The reaction came on Thursday, which marked Kennedy’s birth anniversary, after a federal court ruled that efforts to rename the iconic cultural institution violated federal law.

Members of former US President John F. Kennedy ’s family welcomed a federal judge’s ruling blocking President Donald Trump’s attempt to rename the Kennedy Center after himself, with Kennedy’s niece Maria Shriver describing the decision as “an appropriate birthday present” for her late uncle.

She acknowledged that the legal battle may not be over yet, adding that the Trump administration could still appeal the ruling.

“I know they'll probably appeal and the story isn't over, but for today let’s celebrate a great birthday gift,” she wrote.

Also Read: Kennedy Center renaming row: Who is on the board? Trump announcement raises questions

What the judge said According to The Mirror US, US District Judge Christopher Cooper ruled that the Kennedy Center Board acted unlawfully when it voted to rename the institution in Trump’s honor.

The judge said the move violated “Congress’s express statutory direction” and ordered the removal of Trump’s name from the center’s title, including physical signs, digital materials and official branding connected to the venue.

Cooper also blocked a proposed two-year closure of the center.

The judge reportedly said the board relied on “an insufficient, one-sided presentation of information” before approving the changes. He further noted that federal law clearly establishes the institution as the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Lawsuit challenged Trump-backed decision The lawsuit was filed by Ohio Democrat Joyce Beatty, who challenged the Trump-backed board’s decision to rename the institution.

Beatty later expanded the legal complaint to include objections to the proposed closure plan connected to the redevelopment project.

Trump had announced the Kennedy Center proposal earlier this year in a Truth Social post, saying the venue would shut down from July 4, 2026, as part of broader celebrations surrounding the 250th anniversary of the United States.

At the time, Trump wrote that construction would begin on a “new and spectacular Entertainment Complex.”

Also Read: Kennedy Center threatens $1M lawsuit after musician Chuck Redd cancels show over Trump renaming

Another controversy tied to Trump commemorative plans The Kennedy Center dispute is among several recent controversies tied to proposals linked to Trump’s name ahead of America’s semiquincentennial celebrations.

The Mirror US noted that separate efforts connected to a proposed $250 bill featuring Trump have also faced legal scrutiny because the Thayer Act of 1866 prohibits living individuals from appearing on US currency.