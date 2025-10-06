Trump rebukes Netanyahu over his response to Gaza talks: ‘f***ing negative’ | Report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly had a “tepid” reaction to Hamas's agreement to parts of peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump, prompting a strong retort from the POTUS. File photo of President Donald Trump speaks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at White House,(AP)

Axios quoted the conversation between the two in which it is evident that Netanyahu's reaction wasn't what Trump had expected. "Bibi told Trump this is nothing to celebrate, and that it doesn't mean anything," a U.S. official was quoted as saying by Axios.

In response, Trump fire back at him and said, "I don't know why you're always so f***ing negative. This is a win. Take it."

Hamas nod to peace plan

Last week, Hamas agreed to parts of Trump's peace plan and agreed to release the last of Israeli hostages.

Responding positively to Hamas's nod, Trump called on Israel to stop its bombing in Gaza. Hamas also said it was willing to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian body of independents, "based on Palestinian national consensus and supported by Arab and Islamic backing".

Talks in Cairo

The Trump-brokered truce between Hamas and Israel has set the stage for negotiations in Egypt between the two sides with hostage exchange and ceasefire being the main agenda.

Hamas officials were in Egypt on Monday ahead of talks with Israel that the U.S. hopes will lead to a halt in fighting and the freeing of hostages in Gaza, Reuters reported.

Israeli negotiators are also set to arrive in Cairo's Sharm el-Sheikh for the talks, with hostage release as their main agenda.

Trump's alarm

Trump has asked all stakeholders involved in Gaza ceasefire talks to “move fast”, adding that there had been "very positive discussions" with Hamas. Trump's message came ahead of negotiators' gathering in Egypt for crucial talks aimed at ending the war in Gaza.

"There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East," US President Donald Trump, who claims to have played key role in solving several other global conflicts, posted on his Truth Social platform.

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump's post added.