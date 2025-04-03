Trump reciprocal tariffs chart: China tops list, India and EU over 20% - Check here

President Donald Trump revealed a chart with revised US tariffs for its major trade partners, including India, China and the European Union. One of the highest rates tariff rates of 49% will be levied on all Cambodian imports, according to the charts from the White House. Trump revealed a revised tariffs chart on Wednesday(AFP)

During his speech from the White House Rose Garden, Trump said that he is ‘finally putting America first’.

Read More: Barack Obama worked against Kamala Harris in US presidential elections, book claims

“Today we’re standing up for the American worker, and we are finally putting America first,” the president said. “We truly can be very wealthy. We can be so much wealthier than any country, it’s not even believable, but we’re getting smart,” Trump said.

He further announced that at least 10% reciprocal tariffs would be levied on practically all goods coming to the United States. A dozen of countries, like those mentioned on the chart, will be charged more.

Meanwhile, Trump claimed that ‘in many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade’, referring to several US allies.

We subsidize a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business," Trump said about trade partners, specifically Mexico and Canada. "Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves."

Details on the Trump tariff chart

Among the nations facing these tariffs, Algeria stands out with a 30% rate, while Oman, Uruguay, and the Bahamas each face a 10% tariff. Lesotho is hit with a notably high 50% tariff, reflecting significant trade barriers identified by the U.S. Ukraine, Bahrain, and Qatar each see a modest 10% tariff, whereas Mauritius faces a 40% rate and Fiji a 32% rate. Iceland and Kenya are both assigned a 10% tariff, but Liechtenstein faces a steeper 37%, and Guyana is close behind at 38%. Haiti rounds out this group with a 10% tariff.

Read More: Trump tariff speech: Where to buy Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 report for free?

Further down the list, Bosnia and Herzegovina is slapped with a 35% tariff, while Nigeria faces 14% and Namibia 21%. Brunei’s tariff is set at 24%, and Bolivia joins Panama and several others at 10%. Venezuela sees a 15% tariff, and North Macedonia is targeted with a 33% rate. Ethiopia and Ghana (likely a typo for Ghana in the original data) both face 10%, while China, a major trade focus, is hit with a 34% tariff. The European Union faces a 20% tariff, and Vietnam tops the chart with a 46% rate, followed by Taiwan at 32% and Japan at 24%. India and South Korea are assigned 26% and 25%, respectively, while Thailand faces a 36% tariff and Switzerland 31%.

The tariff structure continues with Indonesia and Malaysia at 32% and 24%, respectively, and Cambodia facing one of the highest rates at 49%. The United Kingdom, in contrast, sees a lighter 10% tariff, while South Africa is set at 30% and Brazil at 10%. Bangladesh faces a hefty 37%, Singapore a minimal 10%, and Israel and the Philippines each 17%. Chile and Australia both escape with 10%, but Pakistan is hit with 29%, Turkey with 10%, and Sri Lanka with a significant 44%. Colombia joins the 10% club, while Peru and Nicaragua face 10% and 18%, respectively, and Norway sees 15%.

Rounding out the list, Costa Rica, Jordan, and the Dominican Republic are assigned 10%, 20%, and 10% tariffs, respectively, while the United Arab Emirates and New Zealand both face 10%. Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and Honduras all see 10% tariffs, but Madagascar and Myanmar (Burma) are heavily targeted at 47% and 44%, respectively. Tunisia faces 28%, Kazakhstan 27%, and Serbia 37%, while Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and El Salvador each get 10%. Côte d'Ivoire is set at 21%, Laos at a steep 48%, and Botswana at 37%. Finally, Trinidad and Tobago and Morocco close the list at 10% each.