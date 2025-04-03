Trump tariff speech: Where to buy Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 report for free?

President Donald Trump started off his ‘Liberation Day’ tariff speech by waving a Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 booklet. The 78-year-old asked Americans to buy the report for ‘free’. Trump waved the Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 report during his tariff speech(AP)

The president announced tariffs of at least 10% on practically all goods imported to the US. He added that higher rates would be charged to dozens of countries that have the highest trade deficits with the United States.

What is the Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 report?

The ‘2025 National Trade Estimate Report on Foreign Trade Barriers’ (NTE Report) is an official document published annually by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR). It is typically made available to the public for free, as it is a government report intended to inform stakeholders about trade barriers affecting US exports. You don't need to buy the report, it is available on government websites.

Where to access the Foreign Trade Barriers 2025 report?

- USTR Website: The primary and most reliable source is the official USTR website (ustr.gov). The 2025 NTE Report was released on March 31, 2025, and is available for download as a PDF. Look under the "Reports" or "Press Releases" section—specifically, the March 31, 2025, press release titled "USTR Releases 2025 National Trade Estimate Report" includes a link to the full 397-page document. No payment or subscription is required.

- Federal Register: The USTR often announces the report’s availability through the Federal Register (federalregister.gov). While the full report isn’t hosted there, it may link back to the USTR site or provide instructions for accessing it. Search for "2025 National Trade Estimate Report" to find related notices.

- Trade.gov: The U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (trade.gov) sometimes mirrors USTR reports or provides summaries. Check their "Resolve a Foreign Trade Barrier" section or search for the 2025 NTE Report.