Elon Musk not stepping down as DOGE chief anytime soon, slams ‘fake news’

Elon Musk and the White House on Wednesday slammed Politico and other media outlets for reporting that the billionaire will ‘step down’ as the Department of Government Efficiency's head. This comes after it was reported that President Donald Trump has ‘informed his inner circle’ that his special adviser will step down from all government roles. Elon Musk said reports about him stepping down as DOGE chief are 'fake news'(REUTERS)

Reacting to a tweet about the Politico scoop, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt tweeted: “This “scoop” is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both *publicly* stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete.”

Musk, too, reacted to the claims. He said all reports were ‘fake news’.

Earlier in the day, Politico reported that Trump told members of his Cabinet and close contacts that Musk will soon step down from his government role. The publication further added that the president and his billionaire ally decided in recent days that the latter would return to his businesses.

This comes after shares of Musk-led Tesla have seen a sharp drop. They were down 2% early trading on Wednesday.

Trump, Musk's previous statements

Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that he thinks Musk has ‘been amazing, but I also think he’s got a big company to run ... And at some point, he’s going to be going back. He wants to’.

“I’d keep him as long as I could keep him,” the president said.

In a March 10 interview with Fox Business, Musk was asked about his plans. "You going to go another year?” Larry Kudlow asked the billionaire.

Musk replied, “Yeah, I think so.”

The Tesla CEO has been tasked with federal cost-cutting, as DOGE chief. He slashed funding to several agencies and fired staff members.