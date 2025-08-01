Trump revives Presidential Fitness Test: What exercises are to be done; what's the award

‘Make America Fit Again’ was the mantra as US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Thursday, which revived the Presidential Fitness Test. President Donald Trump holds up a signed executive order restarting the Presidential Fitness Test in public schools as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, from left, professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau, WWE CCO Triple H and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. watch.(AP)

The controversial relic of the Cold War era had been abandoned by the Obama administration back in 2012. However, Trump, flanked by sports personalities including WWE's chief content officer, Triple H, brought back the test, with the US President speaking about his love for sports on the occasion.

“For far too long, the physical and mental health of the American people has been neglected. Rates of obesity, chronic disease, inactivity, and poor nutrition are at crisis levels, particularly among our children. These trends weaken our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and national morale,” Trump observed.

What is the Presidential Fitness Test?

Former President Eisenhower formed the President’s Council on Youth Fitness in 1956, at a time when there were concerns about Americans underperforming, in terms of physical strength, as compared to their US counterparts.

The study, which was popular at the time, sought to measure muscle strength through six exercises. It had found that 58 per cent American children failed in at least one area, as compared with the single digit share when it came to European kids.

Eisenhower sought to reverse this and achieve a ‘more completely fit American youth’. John F Kennedy, as president-elect, built on this in December 1960, when he published a piece titled ‘The Soft American’ in Sports Illustrated.

Later, the council formalized the Presidential Physical Fitness Award Program, when Lyndon B Johnson was president. A system was then created so students performing in the top 15 per cent would get an award from the President.

What is in the Presidential Fitness Test?

While individual activities in the Presidential Fitness Test has changed with time, Harvard Health Publishing notes that five core items have remained the same, namely, a 1-mile run; pullups or pushups; sit-ups; shuttle run; and the sit-and-reach.

While reviving the test, Trump notes that he wants “bold and innovative fitness goals for American youth with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens.”

What does the Presidential Fitness Award include?

The Presidential Fitness Award included a certificate, signed by the President of the United States, and a blue patch with an embroidered American eagle.

“Inspired by the initial Presidential Fitness Challenge in my youth, I remain very active and fit. I have completed seven Ironman distance triathlons and ten marathons. My wife and I race several times a year. It’s our lifestyle choice,” Michael Nagel, President and CEO of Vomaris Innovations, had shared.