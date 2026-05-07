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Trump set to lift all US sanctions on Iran? 5 things to know about surprising Obama-style peace deal, ‘If they don’t…'

A potential peace deal between Donald Trump and Iran could lift US sanctions and release frozen assets.

Published on: May 07, 2026 12:41 am IST
By Shweta Kukreti
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Donald Trump is on the brink of achieving a comprehensive peace agreement with Iran that would eliminate US sanctions, release billions in frozen assets, and pave the way for uranium enrichment, resembling the pact established by Barack Obama that he has criticized for years, as per a new report.

Donald Trump said presuming Iran would agree to give what has been agreed to is perhaps a "big assumption". (Reuters)

A 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) is currently under negotiation between senior Iranian officials and Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The White House is optimistic that this memo could establish a framework to conclude the conflict within 48 hours, Daily Mail reported.

If the deal is signed, a 30-day period would commence for both nations to negotiate a broader accord that would address the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the removal of all US sanctions on Iran, and new restrictions on its nuclear program.

Following the announcement of the proposed agreement, oil prices experienced a significant decline, with Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropping by over 10 percent to below $100 per barrel. In contrast, stock futures associated with the Dow increased by 1.1 percent, S&P 500 futures rose by 0.9 percent, and Nasdaq futures advanced by 1.6 percent.

According to US officials, the removal of sanctions placed on Iran and the unfreezing of billions in Iranian assets worldwide would occur gradually.

Here's what Trump said on Truth Social

As information regarding Trump's most recent proposal to Iran became available, the President took to Truth Social to encourage his followers to advocate for peace with the regime.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” Trump wrote.

“If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before.”

However, Trump informed The New York Post later on Wednesday that it remains "too soon" to consider initiating another series of in-person peace negotiations with Iran.

Additionally, Trump conveyed to PBS News that the conflict has a "very good chance of ending," but he cautioned, “if it doesn’t end, we have to go back to bombing the hell out of them.”

During an event on Wednesday commemorating Mother’s Day with military families, Trump told reporters that Iran is eager to reach a settlement to conclude the conflict.

“We’re dealing with people that want to make a deal very much, and we’ll see whether or not they can make a deal that’s satisfactory to us,” he said.

Esmaeil Baqaei, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, informed news agencies on Wednesday that Tehran is still evaluating the proposal and will provide its feedback to mediators in Pakistan, as per CNBC.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shweta Kukreti

Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities.

peace agreement donald trump iran strait of hormuz us news us top news us iran war us iran conflict
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Home / World News / US News / Trump set to lift all US sanctions on Iran? 5 things to know about surprising Obama-style peace deal, ‘If they don’t…'
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