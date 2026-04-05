‘Catastrophic mistake’: Charlie's Kirk's post against Middle East war resurfaces after Erika backs Operation Epic Fury

Erika took to X to write, “Regardless of your opinion on Operation Epic Fury or your political affiliation, we have the greatest military in the world. Its strength lies not just in power, but in the courage, discipline, and sacrifice of our troops. God bless our men and women in uniform.”

An April 2025 X post by Charlie Kirk has resurfaced after his widow, Erika Kirk , praised America’s troops amid Operation Epic fury. The resurfaced post shows that Charlie believed a new Middle East war would be a “catastrophic mistake.”

What did Charlie Kirk say? Charlie said in April 2025, about two months before his murder, that the “war drums are beating again in D.C.”

“The warmongers worry this is their last chance to get the white whale they’ve been chasing for thirty years, an all-out regime change war against Iran,” Charlie wrote. “A new Middle East war would be a catastrophic mistake. Our military stockpiles are depleted from three years of backing Ukraine. Our effort to reshore manufacturing has only just begun and will take years to bear fruit. War would worsen our already immense deficit and national debt. Iran is larger than Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan combined. A war would not be easy and could easily become a calamity.”

Read More | Charlie Kirk's 'Jesus defeated death' post resurfaces after his murder: ‘Those words carry a weight we can all feel’

Charlie then praised Donald Trump, writing, “Thanks to President Trump’s restraint during his first term, America has a golden opportunity to pull away from Middle East quagmires for good. We shouldn’t throw that opportunity away so that sone D.C. has-beens can feel tough by sending young Americans to die yet again.”