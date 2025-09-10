Trump signature row: Handwriting expert's ‘absolute’ observation on Epstein birthday card

A handwriting expert has poked the argument over a birthday book being made to Jeffrey Epstein, with the handwriting analyst declaring that the signature on the controversial book is “absolutely” the signature of US President Donald Trump. Expert Emma Bache asserts that the signature in Epstein's birthday book is undoubtedly Donald Trump's(AFP)

Graphologist Emma Bache, who compared the handwriting with verified samples from the early 2000s, told Sky News: “It is very much the signature he had in the 2000s. I can absolutely say it is Donald Trump’s.”

The book in question was compiled in 2003 by Epstein’s close associate Ghislaine Maxwell on his 50th birthday. Files from it were recently handed to the US Congress Oversight Committee. Among the pages are a crude hand-drawing of a woman’s body signed “Donald,” a caricature of Epstein with a giant cheque signed “DJTRUMP,” and a message in which Lord Peter Mandelson reportedly referred to Epstein as his “best pal.”

White House has dismissed the files outright

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, “As I have said all along, it's very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

Bache, however, cited unique features such as the rounded “o” in “Donald” and the elongated horizontal stroke at the end of the name. “It’s incredibly distinctive… it’s absolutely identical in pressure, in length and formation of about every single stroke,” she said.

Bache concluded forgery was “almost impossible.”

“It’s a very confident, very speedy signature and when you forge something, you do it more slowly,” she added.

“His modern signature is all angles and in graphology, angles are about energy, aggression, there’s a tension there. There’s no softness and his communication style is one of ‘you will listen to me and I am right.’”

Meanwhile, Mandelson’s note in the same book has sparked questions about his past ties to Epstein. His spokesman has since said he “very much regrets ever having been introduced” to the disgraced financier.