Karoline Leavitt is trying her best to defend Trump's letter to Epstein as fake, but netizens are not convinced

The estate of Jeffrey Epstein has handed over a controversial item to the House Oversight Committee, a so-called "birthday book" created for Epstein's 50th birthday in 2003.

Compiled by Ghislaine Maxwell, the book includes a risqué image that Democrats say was signed by President Donald Trump, despite Trump’s insistence that it is “fake.”

“We got Trump's birthday note to Jeffrey Epstein that the President said doesn't exist,” Democrats on the Oversight Committee said in a social media post. “Trump talks about a 'wonderful secret' the two of them shared. What is he hiding? Release the files!”

The Wall Street Journal first reported on the book’s existence in July. The Journal detailed that Trump’s name appeared on a page featuring typewritten text overlaid with the outline of a naked woman, with “a squiggly ‘Donald’ below her waist, mimicking pubic hair.” However, at the time, Trump dismissed the report, telling the paper: “This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story.”

White House tries to defend Trump's letter to Epstein as fake

“FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” White House declared in a statement.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt added, “The latest piece published by the Wall Street Journal PROVES this entire “Birthday Card” story is false. As I have said all along, it’s very clear President Trump did not draw this picture, and he did not sign it.”

“President Trump’s legal team will continue to aggressively pursue litigation.”

“This is FAKE NEWS to perpetuate the Democrat Epstein Hoax!” she concluded the X post.

However, several netizens are not satisfied with Leavitt's clarification. “Your ‘fake news’ claim doesn’t hold up. The WSJ story (Sep 8, 2025) shows Epstein’s estate provided Congress a 2003 birthday book with a letter bearing Trump’s signature, matching prior reports. You say Trump didn’t sign it, but deny photo evidence?” one user wrote.

“The fact that you are so aggressively denying something so obviously real (and that isn’t even incriminating on its own!) makes me believe whatever Trump did with young kids is worse than anyone can imagine. You are disgusting,” another commented.

Interestingly, Republicans on the committee pushed back, accusing Democrats of weaponizing the release. “President Trump is not accused of any wrongdoing, and Democrats are ignoring the new information the Committee received today,” said Oversight Chairman James Comer, R-Ky. “Democrats must decide if their priority is justice for the survivors or politics.”.