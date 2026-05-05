Trump speaks on Iran war, elections in front of children as they yawn: ‘You might be too young…’

US President Donald Trump drew criticism after making remarks about Iran and US elections while addressing a group of children during a White House ceremony. According to reports by The Mirror US and The Independent, the event marked the reinstatement of the Presidential Fitness Test Award.

US President Donald Trump speaks during a memorandum signing in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)

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This is a program recognizing students who meet physical benchmarks such as sit-ups, pull-ups, push-ups and running. Trump was joined by athletes including Bryson DeChambeau, Gary Player, Amani Oruwariye and Noah Syndergaard, along with members of his Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.

‘You might be too young’: Nuclear weapons remark

During the ceremony, Trump also spoke about Iran, directly addressing the children present.

“We can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon… You might be too young for this… But you can't let a bunch of lunatics have a nuclear weapon or the world would be in trouble,” he said, according to a video shared on X.

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{{^usCountry}} In separate remarks, Trump also added: “They don't like playing games with us… We've basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In separate remarks, Trump also added: “They don't like playing games with us… We've basically wiped out their military in about two weeks.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Trump described violence involving Iranian protesters in graphic terms, saying people were shot “right between the eyes” and claiming large numbers had been killed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Trump described violence involving Iranian protesters in graphic terms, saying people were shot “right between the eyes” and claiming large numbers had been killed. {{/usCountry}}

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Election claims repeated

The president also revisited his claims about past US elections during the event.

“I thought I'd easily win the election, which, by the way, I did… It was a rigged election,” Trump said, adding that he had won “every single swing state” and the “popular vote."

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These claims have been disputed.

Also Read: ‘Miracle’ toddler dances, crawls in Oval Office as Trump praises new gene therapy

Children yawning

Several children present appeared disengaged, with some seen yawning and fidgeting as Trump continued speaking.

Clips from the event circulated online, drawing criticism from social media users. Some expressed concern about the nature of the remarks being made in front of school-aged children, while others questioned the appropriateness of the setting.

“The kids are getting bored and starting to fidget. A photo op with the president isn’t worth this torture,” read one comment on X. “Doesn’t stop him from rambling on. Talking is his top priority,” read another.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prakriti Deb ...Read More Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently. Read Less

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