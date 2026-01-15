Trump mocked for clarifying spelling of ‘whole’ at Oval Office event, ‘We have a toddler for President’

US President Donald Trump was mocked social media following remarks made during a recent White House signing ceremony. The event took place in the Oval Office as Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, DC. (REUTERS) During the signing ceremony, Trump paused while addressing reporters to clarify the spelling of the word “whole,” stating, “It’s actually a legal definition - ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.” Social media reacts The remark prompted criticism on X, where users reacted with comments ranging from questioning the need for clarification to criticism of the president. Also Read: Trump signs law returning whole milk to school lunches overturns Obama-era limit One X user commented: "How much do you want to bet HE didn’t know it started with a w…”

Another user wrote, “Phew. Glad he clarified that. Hole milk, when consumed in large quantities, transports its consumer through a wormhole.” Some sarcastically asked Grok to clarify the difference between ‘hole milk’ and ‘whole milk’ and “which hole does it come from?” Another comment read: ““What an embarrassment! Someone take grandpa back to his room. He is embarrassing himself,” while yet another said: “We have a toddler for President.” Some users of the social media platform joked saying “next up the k in knife,” but others were more outwardly critical. “Nothing says serious leadership like lecturing people on spelling while the country waits for answers on literally anything that matters. Whole milk, whole distraction.”