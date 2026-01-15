Trump mocked for clarifying spelling of ‘whole’ at Oval Office event, ‘We have a toddler for President’
President Trump was trolled on social media after clarifying the spelling of 'whole' during the signing of the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.
US President Donald Trump was mocked social media following remarks made during a recent White House signing ceremony. The event took place in the Oval Office as Trump signed the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act.
During the signing ceremony, Trump paused while addressing reporters to clarify the spelling of the word “whole,” stating, “It’s actually a legal definition - ‘whole milk.’ And it’s whole with a W for those of you that have a problem.”
Social media reacts
The remark prompted criticism on X, where users reacted with comments ranging from questioning the need for clarification to criticism of the president.
One X user commented: "How much do you want to bet HE didn’t know it started with a w…”
Another user wrote, “Phew. Glad he clarified that. Hole milk, when consumed in large quantities, transports its consumer through a wormhole.” Some sarcastically asked Grok to clarify the difference between ‘hole milk’ and ‘whole milk’ and “which hole does it come from?”
Another comment read: ““What an embarrassment! Someone take grandpa back to his room. He is embarrassing himself,” while yet another said: “We have a toddler for President.”
Some users of the social media platform joked saying “next up the k in knife,” but others were more outwardly critical. “Nothing says serious leadership like lecturing people on spelling while the country waits for answers on literally anything that matters. Whole milk, whole distraction.”
Policy context
White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers said, as per the Irish Star, that the law addresses a previous policy that restricted whole milk in public schools.
It is a bipartisan law that allows schools participating in the National School Lunch Program to offer whole and 2% milk, as well as nutritionally equivalent non-dairy alternatives.
The program serves nearly 30 million students, including 21 million who receive free or reduced-price meals. The legislation reverses restrictions from the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, which limited schools to reduced-fat milk as part of efforts to combat childhood obesity.