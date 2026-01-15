Trump appears to fall asleep during 'whole milk' meeting, sparks 'fitness' concerns; 'see the drooping'

“Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is a great thing,” Trump remarked. A video from the incident has quickly gone viral on social media, where the president appears to be asleep. The clip shows him at the Resolute Desk, surrounded by people. Trump's eyes appear closed while a woman speaks, sparking buzz that the president fell asleep.

President Donald Trump sparked some concerns during his Oval Office meeting on Wednesday after a video appeared to show him falling asleep. The Republican leader was signing a bill that would bring back whole milk to school cafeterias around the country. In the process, Trump overturned the Barack Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options.

Another added, “Donald Trump just fell asleep again during a public meeting. This is who they’re telling us is fit to run the country. Wow.”

Yet another person said, “Trump fell asleep right in the middle of the meeting and it looks like the little girl noticed,” sharing a snippet of the video panning onto a young girl's reaction as she saw the president in the Oval Office.

A person expressed concern about Trump's health, saying “When you fall into a sleep-like state, your face will droop some. See the drooping under Trump's nose?.”

Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the health secretary made a bold claim about Trump's health in a recent interview with Katie Miller. “He's got- he's in incredible health,” RFK Jr said, adding that Dr Mehmet Oz had said Trump had the 'highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.'

Trump's recent MRIs have sparked concern, after he was seen with bruising on his hand on multiple occassions. However, the administration and the president himself have shut down all rumors, insisting that Trump's health is perfect.