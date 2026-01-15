Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Trump appears to fall asleep during 'whole milk' meeting, sparks 'fitness' concerns; 'see the drooping'

    President Donald Trump signed a bill on Wednesday that would bring back whole milk to school cafeterias around the country, overturning an Obama-era directive. 

    Published on: Jan 15, 2026 3:24 AM IST
    By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    President Donald Trump sparked some concerns during his Oval Office meeting on Wednesday after a video appeared to show him falling asleep. The Republican leader was signing a bill that would bring back whole milk to school cafeterias around the country. In the process, Trump overturned the Barack Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk options.

    US President Donald Trump looks on before signing a bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2026. (AFP)
    US President Donald Trump looks on before signing a bill in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on January 14, 2026. (AFP)

    “Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, whole milk is a great thing,” Trump remarked. A video from the incident has quickly gone viral on social media, where the president appears to be asleep. The clip shows him at the Resolute Desk, surrounded by people. Trump's eyes appear closed while a woman speaks, sparking buzz that the president fell asleep.

    The clip sparked health concerns regarding Trump among many.

    Reactions to Donald Trump video

    People sharing the video remarked on Trump's health. “In a stunning moment, Donald Trump has fallen asleep again at a public meeting. Wow,” a pro-Democrat page stated.

    Another added, “Donald Trump just fell asleep again during a public meeting. This is who they’re telling us is fit to run the country. Wow.”

    Also Read | Trump's ‘awkward’ throat clearing before Detroit speech sparks health concerns: ‘Did he choke?’

    Yet another person said, “Trump fell asleep right in the middle of the meeting and it looks like the little girl noticed,” sharing a snippet of the video panning onto a young girl's reaction as she saw the president in the Oval Office.

    A person expressed concern about Trump's health, saying “When you fall into a sleep-like state, your face will droop some. See the drooping under Trump's nose?.”

    Meanwhile, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. the health secretary made a bold claim about Trump's health in a recent interview with Katie Miller. “He's got- he's in incredible health,” RFK Jr said, adding that Dr Mehmet Oz had said Trump had the 'highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old.'

    Trump's recent MRIs have sparked concern, after he was seen with bruising on his hand on multiple occassions. However, the administration and the president himself have shut down all rumors, insisting that Trump's health is perfect.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/Trump Appears To Fall Asleep During 'whole Milk' Meeting, Sparks 'fitness' Concerns; 'see The Drooping'
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes