Trump threatens to sue ‘loser’ Trevor Noah over his remarks at Grammy, ‘I have never been to Epstein Island…’

Donald Trump has threatened to sue Trevor Noah over his remarks at the 2026 Grammy Awards about the US President spending time on Epstein island. Trump also slammed the awards as “virtually unwatchable”. Trump threatens to sue ‘loser’ Trevor Noah over his remarks at Grammy (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

“The Grammy Awards are the WORST, virtually unwatchable! CBS is lucky not to have this garbage litter their airwaves any longer. The host, Trevor Noah, whoever he may be, is almost as bad as Jimmy Kimmel at the Low Ratings Academy Awards. Noah said, INCORRECTLY about me, that Donald Trump and Bill Clinton spent time on Epstein Island. WRONG!!! I can’t speak for Bill, but I have never been to Epstein Island, nor anywhere close, and until tonight’s false and defamatory statement, have never been accused of being there, not even by the Fake News Media,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

He added, “Noah, a total loser, better get his facts straight, and get them straight fast. It looks like I’ll be sending my lawyers to sue this poor, pathetic, talentless, dope of an M.C., and suing him for plenty$. Ask Little George Slopadopolus, and others, how that all worked out. Also ask CBS! Get ready Noah, I’m going to have some fun with you! President DJT”.

Trevor Noah’s comments at Grammy Noah made multiple jibes at Trump throughout the show. He said before the ‘Song of the Year’ winner was named, “Song of the Year — that is a Grammy that every artist wants almost as much as Trump wants Greenland, which makes sense because Epstein’s island is gone, he needs a new one to hang out with Bill Clinton.”

After a few gasps in the audience, he added, “Oh I told you it’s my last year! What are you going to do about it?”

Noah also roasted Nicki Minaj on her friendship with Trump, saying, "Nicki Minaj is not here. She is not here,” adding, "She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.”

Noah then did a vocal impression of Trump, saying, "Actually Nicki, I have the biggest a**. I have it, everybody's saying it, Nicki. I know they say it's you, but it's me WAP, WAP, WAP. Look at it, baby."