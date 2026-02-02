Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    ‘Biggest one of all’: US President Donald Trump drops more hints at upcoming triumphal arch in Washington

    On Air Force One, Trump discussed the vision for a triumphal arch in Washington DC, noting its absence in Washington, which he referred to as ‘only major city’

    Updated on: Feb 02, 2026 4:53 AM IST
    By Soumili Ray
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    United States President Donald Trump on Sunday said that he would like the triumphal arch in Washington DC to be the biggest one of all as he referred the country as the biggest and most powerful nation.

    Adding that nearly 57 cities around the world have triumphal arches, President Donald Trump noted that Washington DC, which he called the ‘only major city’, did not have one. (AFP file photo)
    Adding that nearly 57 cities around the world have triumphal arches, President Donald Trump noted that Washington DC, which he called the ‘only major city’, did not have one. (AFP file photo)

    “For 200 years, they wanted to build an arch,” Donald Trump said as he spoke to reporters aboard Air Force One on February 1.

    Adding that nearly 57 cities around the world have triumphal arches, the President noted that Washington DC, which he called the ‘only major city’, did not have one.

    Hints at the triumphal arch

    Donald Trump had earlier hinted at plans for the new and permanent monument as a part of the administration’s commemoration of the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4, 2026, Bloomberg reported.

    Earlier this January, when asked about when the construction would begin, Trump affirmed that it had not started and that it would begin sometime over the next two months.

    “It’ll be great. Everyone loves it,” Trump told Politico in a phone interview from his Palm Beach estate. “They love the ballroom too. But they love the Triumphal Arch,” he added.

    Over the past few months, Trump had displayed renderings of the proposed arch at the White House Oval Office. The arch is loosely based on the Arc de Triomphe in Paris and is expected to be erected across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial.

    In his recent interaction with reporters, Trump confirmed that the arch would not be bigger than the White House. “I could have built a much bigger one, but I did not want to do that, I did not want it to be taller than the White House,” Trump said.

    Stressing that the monument would be a really beautiful building done by some of the best architects in the world, the President added that the government is setting up a committee which would look after the construction of the arch.

    • Soumili Ray
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Soumili Ray

      Soumili Ray is a journalist at the Hindustan Times covering national and international affairs. An alumnus of the Asian College of Journalism(ACJ), Soumili holds keen interest in covering national news emphasizing on politics and crime. Outside work, you will find her engrossed in fiction, true crime series, or even better, dancing to her favorite Kathak taals.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
    News/World News/Us News/‘Biggest One Of All’: US President Donald Trump Drops More Hints At Upcoming Triumphal Arch In Washington
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes