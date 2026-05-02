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Trump vs EU: Bloc’s brutal response to 25% auto tariffs amid trade war fears

European officials criticize Trump's tariff hike, signaling possible retaliation.

Published on: May 02, 2026 01:51 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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Donald Trump has escalated trade tensions with the European Union after announcing a steep increase in tariffs on European cars and trucks to 25%, up from the 15% rate agreed under a deal struck last year.

Speaking later at the White House, Trump said the move could push European automakers to relocate production to the United States more quickly. [In Photos: Donald Trump (L)/ Bloomberg, Bernd Lange (R)/ AP]

According to Capital Brief, Trump made the announcement on Truth Social, accusing the EU of failing to honor the agreement. “Based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal… the Tariff will be increased to 25%,” he wrote.

The new levies will not apply to vehicles manufactured in US facilities.

Speaking later at the White House, Trump said the move could push European automakers to relocate production to the United States more quickly.

EU hits back with ‘firm’ warning

The response from Brussels was swift. Bernd Lange, who leads the European Parliament’s international trade committee, strongly criticised the decision and signaled potential retaliation.

Also Read: Trump says lifting Scottish whisky tariffs to 'honour' King Charles

The announcement rattled markets, with shares of major US automakers slipping in early trading. Ford fell about 2%, while Stellantis and General Motors also recorded losses following the news.

The tariffs are being imposed under Section 232 of the Trade Act of 1964, meaning they remain unaffected by recent court rulings that struck down broader tariff measures.

The latest escalation has raised concerns about a potential trade war between the US and EU, with both sides appearing fixed.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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