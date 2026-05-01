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Donald Trump says will increase tariff on European cars and trucks to 25%

According to Trump's post on Truth Social, the tariff on European cars and trucks will increase to 25 per cent, effective next week.

Updated on: May 01, 2026 09:57 pm IST
By Shivam Pratap Singh
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US President Donald Trump on Friday said that he will increase tariffs on European cars and trucks, claiming that the EU was “not complying with our fully agreed-upon trade deal”.

US President Donald Trump pretends to aim a sniper gun while speaking with reporters in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, April 6, 2026. (AP File)

According to Trump's post on Truth Social, the tariff on European cars and trucks will increase to 25 per cent, effective next week.

“I am pleased to announce that, based on the fact the European Union is not complying with our fully agreed to Trade Deal, next week I will be increasing Tariffs charged to the European Union for Cars and Trucks coming into the United States. The Tariff will be increased to 25%,” Trump wrote.

Trump also said that no tariff will be applicable on the companies which produce cars and trucks in the United States, claiming many automobile plants were being constructed in the country with “over $100 billion” in investment, which he said was “a record in the history of car and truck manufacturing”.

The initial agreement had set a tariff ceiling of 15 per cent on goods from the EU, but the Supreme Court ruling reduced that to 10 per cent as the Trump administration launched a new set of import taxes under other laws.

The Trump administration is in the middle of investigations on trade imbalances and national security risks to impose a new tariff regime, which could ultimately put the agreement with the EU at risk of violation.

The EU had said it expected the bilateral deal would save European automakers about €500 million to €600 million ($585 million to $700 million) a month.

The value of EU-US trade in goods and services amounted to €1.7 trillion ($2 trillion) in 2024, or an average of €4.6 billion a day, according to the EU statistics agency Eurostat.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shivam Pratap Singh

Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.

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