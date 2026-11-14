Trump-backed Lauren Boebert concedes Colorado House race after narrow defeat to Democrat Eileen Laubacher

Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert conceded her re-election race in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after Democrat Eileen Laubacher defeated her by less than 1 percentage point, according to the Associated Press. The loss ends Boebert’s six-year congressional career and marks a major upset in one of Colorado’s most conservative districts. The MAGA-aligned Republican, Lauren Boebert, accepted defeat in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District after losing by less than 1 percentage point. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/File Photo (REUTERS)

Boebert, a prominent supporter of former President Donald Trump and one of the most recognisable figures in the MAGA movement, confirmed her concession after waiting for all votes to be counted. She said she called Laubacher to congratulate her and promised a smooth transition for the congressional office.

“I just called Eileen Laubacher to congratulate her,” Boebert said in a video message. She added that “the people of our district are more important than party politics” and promised to ensure that constituent cases and records were transferred properly.

Laubacher, a retired two-star Navy rear admiral and former national security official, defeated Boebert in a district that has historically favoured Republicans. The eastern Colorado district spans rural communities and has been considered a Republican stronghold for years.

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Boebert leaves Congress after controversial tenure Boebert entered Congress in 2020 and quickly became a leading conservative voice. She built a national profile through strong support for gun rights, religious conservatism and Trump’s political agenda.

Her congressional career also attracted repeated controversy. She questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election, supported efforts to challenge President Joe Biden’s victory and faced criticism after tweeting “Today is 1776” on the morning of the January 6 Capitol attack. She later condemned the violence.

In 2023, Boebert faced widespread criticism after she was removed from a Denver performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” for disruptive behaviour. She later apologised for the incident.

Despite her close alignment with Trump, Boebert occasionally broke with the president. She became one of the Republican lawmakers pushing for the release of Jeffrey Epstein files which reportedly angered Trump who proceeded to call her a “carpetbagger” and “dumb”.

In her concession message, Boebert framed her time in Congress as a mission rather than a career. She said she would continue fighting for conservative causes outside elected office.

“Public service was never meant to be a lifetime career,” Boebert said. “So I’m home, I am happy, I have peace and this is not the last you’ll be hearing from me.”