'Trumplicans' celebrate after Trump hints at 2028 run with AI-generated photo

On November 28, 2025, Donald Trump announced his plan to run for the U.S. presidency in 2028 via a post on Truth Social, rekindling hopes for “Trumplicans!” for the next presidential election cycle. President Donald Trump Truth Social: TRUMPLICANS!(AP)

The post has received mixed reactions overall, with some saying “people will not be fooled again” and some supporting his bid for the 2028 run.

Internal GOP dynamics seem to be changing as Trump makes the announcement. Donald Trump Jr., long regarded as a prominent MAGA-era personality but seldom taken seriously as a 2028 contender, has narrowed the lead over front-runner J.D. Vance, according to a recent survey released by The Independent. Trump Jr. is now only 10 points behind Vance, down from a 20-point margin earlier this summer, according to the poll.

This change has sparked speculation that the Trump political dynasty may attempt to hold onto power even if a third Trump president is not constitutionally feasible, maybe through Trump Jr. or another family member.

Also Read: What is ‘Trumplican’? POTUS wants new name for ‘Trump Republicans’; sparks buzz

The post has Trump's picture on it.

The Truth Social post has a picture with an AI-generated picture of Trump holding a board that reads “TRUMP 2028, YES!” (A Donald Trump classic).

Also Read: ‘Trump uses autopen…’: New claims after Biden threatened with perjury

Can Trump actually run again?

The 22nd Amendment to the United States Constitution prohibits an individual from being elected president more than twice.

Trump would have served two entire elected terms by 2028 after winning in 2016 and 2024, making him ineligible to run for a third term.

However, as Trump himself is unlikely to be eligible, the 2028 Republican race is already beginning to resemble a generational handoff, though not without internal conflict.

With the poll posted by the Independent, Trump Jr. is now seen as the second-most popular potential GOP candidate, closing in on Vance’s lead.

Given the struggle, senior Republicans are already realigning behind alternatives. United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio is reportedly backing Vance, as reported by the Independent, with some insiders floating a possible Vance–Rubio ticket.

The post, along with the recent results of the poll, might be an indication that the “MAGA brand” may still hold sway.