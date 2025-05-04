'Donny, Donny, you're so slow, I made you pontiff weeks ago': Trump-pope memes take social media by storm

An AI-generated picture of President Donald Trump dressed as the pope that took social media by storm has now prompted several AI videos and memes. The image was jokingly shared on Trump’s Truth Social and also on the White House’s X account. Trump-pope memes take social media by storm (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)(AP)

In the AI image, Trump can be seen holding up his index finger as if about to preach ex cathedra. He is dressed in traditional bright white Catholic vestments with gold lining.

The image surfaced after Trump said he would be happy to be the next pope. Shortly after attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, the president was asked about his thoughts on who should be leading the Catholic Church now. “I'd like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice,” Trump quipped.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham later came up with a suggestion for the College of Cardinals. “I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” Graham wrote on X. “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!”

Graham cheered the president even after the AI image went viral. “Seeing is believing! A picture is worth a thousand words….,” Graham wrote. “Glad to report there is very positive reception and strong momentum for President Trump to be the next Pope. But I will be first to admit there has been some resistance! Must keep your head down and plow forward — can’t let the naysayers win the day. Next week is crucial as the papal conclave convenes…. More updates to come!”

The Catholic Church is now looking for a new spiritual head. Around 135 Catholic cardinals will enter a secret conclave to choose the next pope.

AI videos and memes break the internet

AI videos and memes followed the AI image, taking social media by storm. Here’s a look at a few posts: