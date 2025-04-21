Pope Francis death: When will next pontiff be named and who will it be? Here are the frontrunners

Pope Francis has died at the age of 88, just a day after Easter Sunday. Cardinal Kevin Ferrell, the Vatican camerlengo, confirmed that the pontiff has died following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia. Pope Francis death: When will next pontiff be named and who will it be? (REUTERS)(HT_PRINT)

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis,” Farrell said in the announcement, according to the New York Post. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church.”

The statement continued, “He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with faithfulness, courage, and universal love, especially for the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite, merciful love of God, One and Tribune.″

A new pope will now have to be selected. The selection process, named conclave, generally takes place between 15 and 20 days after the pope’s death.

Who could be the next pope?

Many high-ranking cardinals have emerged as top contenders as speculation builds. According to Vatican observers and bookmakers, the following candidates may have the strongest odds, as reported by Newsweek.

Luis Antonio Tagle (Philippines) – Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, 67, is currently the betting favorite at 3:1 odds. He is believed to be a strong contender to continue Francis' progressive agenda. He was a trusted figure in Francis's inner circle and has experience leading the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Pietro Parolin (Italy) – Cardinal Pietro Parolin, 70, one of the most experienced Vatican officials, is at 4:1 odds. He has been the Vatican's Secretary of State since 2013, has been involved in important diplomatic affairs, including negotiations with China and Middle Eastern governments.

Peter Turkson (Ghana) – Cardinal Peter Turkson, 76, is currently at 5:1 odds in betting markets. A renowned figure in the Church's social justice circles, he is the former head of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development. He has notably been vocal on issues like climate change, poverty and economic justice.

Peter Erdő (Hungary) – Cardinal Peter Erdő, 72, is a leading conservative candidate and is currently at 6:1 odds. Erdő, who served as head of the Council of European Bishops' Conferences in the past, is a strong advocate for traditional Catholic teachings and doctrine.

Angelo Scola (Italy) – Cardinal Angelo Scola, 82, was among the favourites in the 2013 conclave that ultimately resulted in Francis’ selection. Scola, a former Archbishop of Milan, is at 8:1 odds. He notably has deep theological roots and is a favourite among people who support a more centralised and hierarchical Church.