Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump as next pope? US President drops hint in viral video, ‘That would be my number one…’ | Watch

BySumanti Sen
Apr 30, 2025 01:09 PM IST

Shortly after attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, Donald Trump opened up about the pontiff's potential successors.

Shortly after attending Pope Francis’ funeral in Rome, Donald Trump suggested he would be happy to be the next pope. On being asked about his thoughts on who should be leading the Catholic Church now that Francis is dead, Trump quipped, as seen in a video, “I'd like to be Pope. That would be my number one choice."

Trump as next pope? US President drops hint in viral video (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)
Trump as next pope? US President drops hint in viral video (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)(AP)

Trump later spoke in a more serious manner, opening up about Francis’ potential successors. The president said he has no particular favourite, but also mentioned Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the Archbishop of New York, claiming he could be "very good" for the role.

"No, I don't know, I have no preference, guys. I might say we have a Cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So we'll see what happens," Trump said.

‘I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind’

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham later came up with a suggestion for the College of Cardinals. “I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate, but I would ask the papal conclave and Catholic faithful to keep an open mind about this possibility!” Graham wrote. “The first Pope-U.S. President combination has many upsides. Watching for white smoke…. Trump MMXXVIII!”

The Catholic Church is now looking for a new spiritual head. Very soon, around 135 Catholic cardinals will enter a secret conclave to choose the next pope. Never before has there been a pope from the US.

Dolan is part of the Archdiocese of New York, and was appointed as the Archbishop of New York by Pope Benedict XVI in 2009. He attended the 2013 conclave that resulted in Francis’ election.

Francis died at the age of 88, just a day after Easter Sunday, following a prolonged battle with double pneumonia. The Vatican later announced that he died of a stroke and cardiac arrest.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Trump as next pope? US President drops hint in viral video, ‘That would be my number one…’ | Watch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 30, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On