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Trump's 'shirtless' JD Vance photo, 'creepy' Melania smile raises eyebrows

Trump's late-night social media posts, including AI-generated images and a photo of Melania, have sparked debate.

Published on: May 03, 2026 12:25 am IST
By Prakriti Deb
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US President Donald Trump has sparked online debate after sharing a series of late-night social media posts, including AI-generated imagery and a photograph of First Lady Melania Trump.

Among the posts was an image of Melania Trump smiling after a recent incident that law enforcement described as another attempted attack on the president.(REUTERS)

His posting spree began around 11.03 pm local time, when Trump shared an AI-generated image showing himself alongside Vice President JD Vance and Senator Marco Rubio paddling shirtless in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. The image referenced a proposed revamp of the landmark, suggesting it would be finished in an “American flag blue” color using an “industrial-grade” surface rather than restoring the original granite base.

Trump followed up with additional images comparing the Reflecting Pool’s appearance during former President Barack Obama’s tenure and how it could look after renovation.

Also Read: Is Trump's viral ‘diaper photo’ real? Here's the truth behind BTS snap from ‘60 Minutes’ studio

Another image featured Trump’s face alongside the Mount Rushmore National Memorial. The president has previously said having his likeness added to the monument “sounds like a good idea,” though a related legislative proposal in 2025 did not progress.

The volume and tone of the posts prompted reactions from commentators and social media users. Political commentator Harry Sisson noted that the posts appeared in succession, writing: “All of this took place in under an hour. This man is not well.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Prakriti Deb

Prakriti Deb is a journalist at Hindustan Times Digital, where she is part of the US Desk. She works on stories related to American politics, crime, sports, entertainment and weather. She particularly enjoys covering political developments that have global ripples. Through her work, she aims to break down complex events in a way that feels simple and understandable. Before joining the Hindustan Times, she worked with The Indian Express Digital, where she covered world affairs. She holds a postgraduate degree in Mass Communication with a specialisation in Journalism, along with a bachelor’s degree in English Literature. Outside the newsroom, Prakriti enjoys travelling and stepping out of her comfort zone. She finds her sense of being through storytelling in all its forms, including conversations, painting, theatre, dance and photography. She appreciates discussions that challenge her perspective and help her see the world a little differently.

melania trump donald trump us news jd vance
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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