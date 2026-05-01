Is Trump's viral ‘diaper photo’ real? Here's the truth behind BTS snap from ‘60 Minutes’ studio

Since Donald Trump's big '60 Minutes' interview last week, a photo of Trump at the ABC studios has gone viral. In the photo, Trump, seated on a chair, appears to have a big bulge on his back. Speculations went wild that Trump is wearing an adult diaper, which caused the big bump seen in the photo. US President Donald Trump speaks after signing several executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on April 30. (AFP)

Although it's been almost a week since the photo first dropped, it continues to be viral on social media. The photo has added to speculations that Trump may be unwell, despite the White House maintaining that the POTUS is in excellent health.

However, there is no confirmation on whether Trump was wearing an adult diaper inside the ABC studio. The 79-year-old is not known to wear adult diapers. Additionally, besides his chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) diagnosis, which is common for people of his age and leads to bruises on his body from time to time, there are no reports of any abnormal decline in Trump's health.

Here's the viral photo: