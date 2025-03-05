Trump's shoutout to Musk during 1st Congress address: ‘He didn’t need…'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lauded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for his efforts in spearheading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative aimed at streamlining federal operations. Elon Musk gestures as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)

Speaking during his address to Congress, Trump took a moment to acknowledge Musk, who was seated in the gallery. As Republican lawmakers applauded, the president expressed his gratitude for Musk’s contributions to the administration’s efforts to trim government bureaucracy.

"Thank you Elon, he's working very hard," Trump said during an address to Congress, after Musk stood up in the gallery to applause from Republican lawmakers.

“He didn’t need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it,” Trump added.

What is DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency, a new initiative under the Trump administration, has been tasked with identifying redundancies and inefficiencies within the federal government. While specific details about the department’s initiatives remain unclear, the president emphasized its role in creating a leaner, more effective government.

Trump also used his speech to announce his commitment to expanding domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements, which are essential for various industries, including defense and technology. He described his plan as “historic action” and a major step toward reducing U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains.

In highlighting Musk’s role, Trump emphasized that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had taken on the government role voluntarily. “He didn’t need this,” Trump remarked, reiterating his appreciation for Musk’.