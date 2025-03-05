Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Trump's shoutout to Musk during 1st Congress address: ‘He didn’t need…'

ByHT News Desk
Mar 05, 2025 08:38 AM IST

President Trump praised Elon Musk for his work with the new Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at reducing federal bureaucracy.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday lauded billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk for his efforts in spearheading the newly established Department of Government Efficiency, an initiative aimed at streamlining federal operations.

Elon Musk gestures as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)
Elon Musk gestures as President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington.(AP)

Speaking during his address to Congress, Trump took a moment to acknowledge Musk, who was seated in the gallery. As Republican lawmakers applauded, the president expressed his gratitude for Musk’s contributions to the administration’s efforts to trim government bureaucracy.

"Thank you Elon, he's working very hard," Trump said during an address to Congress, after Musk stood up in the gallery to applause from Republican lawmakers.

“He didn’t need this. Thank you very much. We appreciate it,” Trump added.

What is DOGE?

The Department of Government Efficiency, a new initiative under the Trump administration, has been tasked with identifying redundancies and inefficiencies within the federal government. While specific details about the department’s initiatives remain unclear, the president emphasized its role in creating a leaner, more effective government.

Trump also used his speech to announce his commitment to expanding domestic production of critical minerals and rare earth elements, which are essential for various industries, including defense and technology. He described his plan as “historic action” and a major step toward reducing U.S. dependence on foreign supply chains.

In highlighting Musk’s role, Trump emphasized that the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX had taken on the government role voluntarily. “He didn’t need this,” Trump remarked, reiterating his appreciation for Musk’.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 05, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On