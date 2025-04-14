Trump's U-turn on tariff exemptions? POTUS says no ‘exceptions’ announced

President Donald Trump on Sunday declared that no country is ‘off the hook’ for what he called unfair trade balances, adding that no tariff exception was announced on Friday. This comes after the US Customs and Border Protection published a guidance, saying smartphones, computers and other electronics were exempted from the ‘reciprocal tariffs’. Trump said no tariff 'exceptions' were announced on Friday(AFP)

White House senior adviser Stephen Miller posted on X that these products are still ‘subject to the tariff under the original [declaration] on China of 20 percent’. He was referring to the president's order to charge Canada, Mexico and China due to what he called an ‘illicit drug crisis’.

However, on Sunday, Trump seemed to backtrack from the exemption announcement. In a Truth Social post, he wrote that ‘NOBODY is getting “off the hook” for the unfair Trade Balances, and Non Monetary Tariff Barriers, that other Countries have used against us, especially not China which, by far, treats us the worst!’

The 78-year-old further declared that there was ‘no tariff exception announced on Friday’. Trump added that these products ‘are subject to the existing 20% Fentanyl Tariffs, and they are just moving to a different Tariff bucket’.

As per the president's message, it seems like the list of electronics will not face the ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs.

“The Fake News knows this, but refuses to report it. We are taking a look at Semiconductors and the WHOLE ELECTRONICS SUPPLY CHAIN in the upcoming National Security Tariff Investigations. What has been exposed is that we need to make products in the United States, and that we will not be held hostage by other Countries, especially hostile trading Nations like China, which will do everything within its power to disrespect the American People.”

"We also cannot let them continue to abuse us on Trade, like they have for decades, THOSE DAYS ARE OVER! The Golden Age of America, which includes the upcoming Tax and Regulation Cuts, a substantial amount of which was just approved by the House and Senate, will mean more and better paying Jobs, making products in our Nation, and treating other Countries, in particular China, the same way they have treated us. The bottom line is that our Country will be bigger, better, and stronger than ever before. We will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he added