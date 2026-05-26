Trump's Walter Reed visit: Will his health check-up update be made public? What we know so far

President Donald Trump visited Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Tuesday, May 26, for his annual dental and medical check-up and said it went ‘perfectly’.

Trump undergoes annual medical check-up at Walter Reed; report expected soon.(Bloomberg)

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The White House confirmed the visit in a statement, saying it would include “the President's routine annual dental and medical assessments as part of his regular preventive health care.” The visit also included time with military personnel stationed at the facility.

This is Trump's fourth medical visit since returning to office in January 2025. He turns 80 next month which makes him the oldest person ever elected US president. His health has been under the microscope in recent months, partly due to publicly visible bruising on his hands and swelling in his legs. In July 2025, the White House confirmed Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a condition where veins in the legs struggle to push blood back up to the heart properly.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT” Trump wrote on Truth Social after today's test. So, when could the results come? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just finished my 6 month physical at Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Everything checked out PERFECTLY. Thank you to the great Doctors and Staff! Heading back to the White House. President DJT” Trump wrote on Truth Social after today's test. So, when could the results come? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The POTUS is not required by law to make health check-up details public. But based on how things have gone in the past, the results could be released within a day or two or it could take a few weeks, in the form of an update from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The POTUS is not required by law to make health check-up details public. But based on how things have gone in the past, the results could be released within a day or two or it could take a few weeks, in the form of an update from White House physician Sean P. Barbabella. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Looking at past check-ups as a guide: Trump's most recent physical was conducted on April 12, 2025, and the results were made public just one day later, on April 13, 2025. If the White House follows the same pattern this time in choosing to release, results from today's visit are expected to be out on May 27 or 28, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Looking at past check-ups as a guide: Trump's most recent physical was conducted on April 12, 2025, and the results were made public just one day later, on April 13, 2025. If the White House follows the same pattern this time in choosing to release, results from today's visit are expected to be out on May 27 or 28, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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How much will the public actually learn?

Physician and Mount Sinai professor Jacob Appel told the Associated Press, “absolutely no requirement” for presidents to have annual health exams or share the results publicly at all.

According to Newsweek, Trump has often shared only limited details about his health. His 2018 medical check-up gave one of the most detailed reports during his time in office.

But later reports, including the one released in October 2025, shared very few specific details or numbers. White House physician Sean Barbabella said Trump underwent “advanced imaging, laboratory testing, and preventative health assessments,” but the summary did not explain the results in detail.

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A timeline of all of Trump's medical check-ups

January 12, 2018: First physical as president. Declared in "excellent health" by Dr Ronny Jackson. Weighed 239 lbs. Passed a surprise cognitive test.

February 8, 2019: Annual physical. Weighed 243 lbs, officially entered the obese range (BMI 30.4). Declared in "very good health overall."

November 16, 2019: Unannounced visit to Walter Reed, kept off his public schedule. Called a “planned interim checkup.”

April 2020: Full physical conducted. Results only released in June 2020. Disclosed he had taken hydroxychloroquine.

October 2020: Hospitalized with COVID-19.

April 2025: First physical of second term. Five-hour exam. Passed a cognitive test. Declared "excellent cognitive and physical health."

July 2025: Follow-up after "mild swelling" in legs. Diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

October 2025: Scheduled follow-up evaluation. Found in “exceptional health.” Few specific details were released.

May 26, 2026: Annual dental and medical evaluation at Walter Reed. Results awaited.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Khushi Arora ...Read More Khushi Arora is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, where she writes for the US Desk, covering everything happening in the United States, while maintaining quality and delivering impactful stories across all beats. She previously worked at Zee News for over a year where she explored multiple beats including News Desk, Education and Lifestyle. With a background in English Literature, Khushi blends sharp research with thoughtful storytelling, shaping stories that go beyond headlines and bring clarity and credibility to every piece she writes. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys reading, watching cinema and loves having long conversations about books, films and everything in between. Read Less

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