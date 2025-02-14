Indian-origin preschool teacher accused of sexually assaulting 12 kids in US

Tulsi Patel, a 22-year-old former preschool teacher of Indian origin, has been released on bond after spending nearly six months in jail. She is accused of physically and sexually assaulting at least 12 children. Patel was freed from Fulton County Jail in Georgia on January 28 after she posted a $75,000 bond along with $3,000 in pretrial conditions, according to local station WXIA-TV. An Indian-origin woman is accused of assaulting children at a preschool in Georgia. (HT FILE)

The case -

Tulsi Patel is accused of assaulting children at Kids 'R' Kids Learning Academy on Webb Bridge Road in Alpharetta. The incidents took place in a span of two weeks in July last year, following which she was arrested.

Lawsuits that were filed in October claimed that classmates “were forced to watch” the assaults that were captured on CCTV, Miami Herald reported.

Patel is facing a total of 15 charges. This includes three counts of aggravated child molestation, five counts of child molestation, one count of cruelty to children (1st degree) and nine counts of simple battery.

Her bond was set during a hearing on January 17 in Fulton County Superior Court. The judge granted her release under certain conditions, however, the details of any restrictions imposed on her have not been made public so far.

While the investigation into Patel has been concluded, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office may still pursue additional actions against the accused. Patel's next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Before her arrest, Patel worked at Cornerstone Preschool in Alpharetta. Angela Martin, the school’s director, was arrested in August last year for allegedly failing to report a prior abuse claim. Martin has denied all the allegations against her.

Authorities have asked anyone with any information related to this case to contact Alpharetta Police at 678-297-6300.

Parents who are worried about child safety can contact the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) at 1-855-GA-CHILD or visit dfcs.georgia.gov.